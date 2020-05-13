POLL-Turkey's current account deficit seen $4 bln in March

Repeats with no changes to text

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account deficit is expected to be $4 billion in March, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while respondents trimmed the year-end deficit reflecting an economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and cheaper energy prices.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits, which reached $52.4 billion on a 12-month basis in 2018, are again concerning investors as the lira weakens and the central bank's foreign-exchange reserves diminish.

While Turkey's current account is now on far stronger footing, large deficits leave economies reliant on speculative inflow of funds and potentially on reserves to finance the shortfall.

Forecasts ranged between deficits of $3.7 billion and $4.6 billion for March's monthly current account balance, according to the Reuters poll of nine economists. The median was $4 billion.

The 12-month running current account ended last year in a surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading has dipped back into deficit as the economy strongly recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

The economy grew 0.9% last year and it is expected to slump again due to measures taken to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. The lira has fallen about 16% so far this year as worries have grown over potential balance-of-payments problems.

For all of 2020, the median estimate of five economists was for a current account deficit of $7.10 billion, down from $10 billion in last month's poll. Poll forecasts ranged between deficits of $2 billion and $13 billion.

In March, the central bank revised current account data going back to 2013 as part of a new calculation method that trimmed historical deficits and boosted the 2019 surplus. The revisions totalled some $44 billion between 2013 and 2019.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit, a main component of the current account, leapt 182% year-on-year in March to $5.39 billion according to the general trade system, data from the statistics institute shows.

The Turkish central bank is expected to announce March current account data at 0700 GMT on May 13.

