POLL-Turkey's current account deficit at $39 bln in 2020

By Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a $39 billion deficit in 2020, far outstripping government expectations, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, mainly due to a surge in the trade deficit and a pandemic-related downturn in tourism.

The median poll response of 12 economists was for a deficit of $39 billion in 2020, compared to $37.7 billion in last month's survey. Forecasts ranged between $37.8 billion and $39.7 billion.

Ankara expected a deficit of $24.4 billion, or 3.5% of GDP, in 2020, according to government estimates. Without the downturn in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic and surging demand for gold, Turkey would have posted a surplus of $12.4 billion.

The current account deficit was mainly due to the trade deficit, which widened more than 69% in 2020 and stood at around $50 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In the poll of 12 economists, forecasts for the December current account ranged between deficits of $2.8 billion and $4.5 billion.

The deficit in December is mainly due to a trade deficit, while the downturn in the services sector due to seasonal factors and the pandemic became more apparent, said Daglar Ozkan, economist at Is Yatirim.

The trade deficit, a main component of the current account, fell 3% year-on-year in December but stood above $4.5 billion.

Ozkan said tourism was expected to recover significantly in 2021 as vaccination programmes progressed.

"Exports are following a positive trend due to a global economic recovery and in addition to these, with a normalisation in gold imports, the current account deficit could be lowered significantly in 2021 to around $20 billion," he said.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended 2019 in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back towards the end of the year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the December current account data at 0700 GMT on Feb. 12.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.