POLL-Turkey's current account deficit at $2 bln in July

2020 current account deficit estimate widened to $26.5 billion

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $2 billion in July and a wider shortfall for the full year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, reflecting costly imports even as the coronavirus-hit tourism sector recovered some ground.

For year-end, the median poll response was for a deficit of $26.50 billion, compared to $21.95 billion in last month's survey, with forecasts ranging between $32.5 billion and $4 billion.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits - which topped $52 billion in 2018 - are again worrying investors as the lira touches record lows and the central bank eats into its foreign exchange reserves.

In the Reuters poll of 12 economists, forecasts for July ranged between deficits of $2.5 billion and $1.65 billion.

Daglar Ozkan, economist at Is Yatirim, said the July shortfall is mainly due to trade though the services component gave some support due to a relative recovery in tourism.

"The second half of the year will be better than the first in terms of current account. I expect the trend in exchange rates to provide some support for exports and put some pressure on imports," he said.

A potential second coronavirus wave could hit tourism again and widen the annual deficit, Ozkan said, adding that it could be narrower if gold imports ease in coming months.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended last year in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back late last year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

Measures taken to curb the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to shrink the economy in 2020. The lira has fallen 20% this year as worries grew over the central bank's depleted forex reserves.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit, the main component of the current account, narrowed 18.2% year-on-year in July to $2.7 billion, according to the general trade system.

The central bank is expected to announce July current account data at 0700 GMT on Sept. 11.

