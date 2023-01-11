POLL-Turkey's current account deficit at $4.1 bln in November; $48 billion in 2022

Repeats with no changes to text

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll

ANKARA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkey is expected to record a current account deficit of $4.1 billion in November, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, while the deficit was seen at $48 billion in 2022, after soaring energy prices derailed Ankara's plans to shore up the shortfall.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened %61.6 in November to $8.8 billion, data showed, mainly due to the sharp rise in gold imports and surging cost of energy imports.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 11 economists for the current account deficit TRCURA=ECI in November was $4.1 billion, with forecasts ranging from $1.4 billion to $4.75 billion.

The median forecast for the deficit in 2022 stood at $48 billion, down slightly from a previous poll, with estimates ranging between $43 billion and $49 billion.

The year-end forecasts were revised higher throughout the year due to a potential further decline in exports and the expectation that energy prices will remain elevated. However the year-end median of the poll declined in the last couple of months.

Ankara sees the deficit at $47.3 billion this year, according to official forecasts announced in September, which would be highest since 2013 when the deficit was more than $55 billion.

In 2021, the deficit was $7.26 billion.

Under President Tayyip Erdogan's new plan, authorities are working to turn Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus, which the central bank says will help establish price stability.

Global energy prices have made that goal all but unattainable in 2022 though authorities say a surplus will be achieved when energy prices normalise. In the three-year economic forecasts, the government sees the deficit narrowing only to $10 billion in 2025.

Turkey's central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points last year to 9%, while inflation touched its decades peak. Inflation eased to 64.27% on base effect in December.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce the November current account data at 0700 GMT on Jan 11.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((Ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.