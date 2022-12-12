POLL-Turkey's current account deficit at $1.6 bln in October; $50 billion in 2022

Repeats with no changes to text

ANKARA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey is expected to record a current account deficit of $1.6 billion in October, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the deficit was seen at $50 billion in 2022, after soaring energy prices derailed Ankara's plans to shore up the shortfall.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, widened %421.7 in October to $7.87 billion, data showed, mainly due to the surging cost of energy imports this year.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 12 economists for the current account deficit TRCURA=ECI in October was $1.616 billion, with forecasts ranging from $1 billion to $2.3 billion.

The median forecast for the deficit in 2022 stood at $50 billion, down slightly from a previous poll, with estimates ranging between $45 billion and $52 billion.

The year-end forecasts have been revised sharply higher throughout the year due to a potential further decline in exports and the expectation that energy prices will remain elevated.

The median forecast for 2022 stood at $40.15 billion in August. Ankara sees the deficit at $47.3 billion this year, according to official forecasts, which would be highest since 2013 when the deficit was more than $55 billion.

In 2021, the deficit was $7.26 billion.

Under President Tayyip Erdogan's new plan, authorities are working to turn Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus, which the central bank says will help establish price stability.

Global energy prices have made that goal all but unattainable this year though authorities say a surplus will be achieved when energy prices normalise.

In the three-year economic forecasts, which cover the period up to 2025, the government did not see a surplus.

Turkey's central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points in the past three months to 9%, while inflation touched 85.5% in October before easing slightly last month.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce the October current account data at 0700 GMT on Dec. 12.

