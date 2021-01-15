POLL-Turkey's central bank to keep policy rate unchanged next week

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 17% at its meeting next week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, even as inflation remained above expectations, ending 2020 at 14.6%.

Under the newly appointed Governor Naci Agbal, the central bank has hiked its one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI by 675 basis points since November, in an effort to bring down inflation that surged in the last two months of the year.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 20 economists stood at 17%, with no economists expecting a cut. Three economists expected a hike to 17.50%, while two others expected a hike to 18%.

The central bank did not adopt "an explicitly hawkish bias" after its last meeting while acknowledging upside risks to inflation, indicating it does not plan to tighten further, Credit Suisse said in a note.

"Given the challenging inflation outlook, we think that the policy rate should be higher than its current level of 17.00% (perhaps by 50-150bps) in order to strengthen the attainability of the interim target by end-2021, but we do not think the MPC will deliver the required tightening unless there is significant market pressure," it said.

Turkey's lira declined some 20% last year, pushing inflation higher through imports denominated in hard currencies. It has also led individuals to snatch up forex and gold against double-digit inflation and a volatile currency.

The lira has mostly stabilised over the past two months, on hopes that Agbal would pursue more orthodox policies, after the previous governor tightened policy via backdoor measures and sold forex to prop up the lira, depleting the bank's reserves.

Agbal has said policy will remain tight in 2021 to finally lower inflation in a lasting way and hit a target of 5% by 2023. The bank forecasts 9.4% inflation by the end of 2021, lower than most analysts.

In a central bank survey released on Friday, inflation was seen standing at 11.15% at the end of the year.

The median estimate of 16 economists for the policy rate at year-end stood at 13.25%, with estimates ranging between 17% and 10%.

The central bank is scheduled to announce its policy rate decision at 1100 GMT on Jan. 21.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.