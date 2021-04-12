POLL-Turkey's C/A deficit seen near $2.6 bln in February

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ANKARA, April 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of nearly $2.6 billion in February, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the annual deficit for 2021 is seen narrowing due to higher exports and the return of tourism revenue.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that was exacerbated by last year's pandemic.

The current account recorded a deficit of $36.72 billion in 2020 due mostly to a sharp rise in the trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 economists showed a deficit of $2.575 billion in February, with estimates ranging between $1.2 billion and $2.7 billion.

Turkey's trade deficit, a major component of the current account, rose 8.7% year-on-year to $3.3 billion in February, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

An uptick in tourism revenue and exports are expected to narrow the deficit in 2021 as a whole compared to last year. The median estimate of 10 economists for the full-year deficit was $24.5 billion, in a range of $20 billion to $30 billion.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended 2019 in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back towards the end of the year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the February current account data at 0700 GMT on April 12.

