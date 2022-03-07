POLL-Turkey's C/A deficit seen at $7.25 bln in Jan, highest in four years

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll

C/A deficit seen at $29 billion in 2022

ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is seen recording a deficit of $7.25 billion in January, the highest since end-2017, as energy imports widen the shortfall, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, threatening to derail Ankara's goal of turning to a surplus.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account balance, surged 235% in January to $10.3 billion, as Turkey's monthly energy imports rose to a record high of $8.8 billion.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 14 economists for the current account deficit in January stood at $7.25 billion, with forecasts ranging between $3.7 billion and $9.2 billion.

That would make it the largest monthly deficit since December 2017. A currency crisis several months later led to a recession and a sharp contraction in imports, helping Turkey record a rare surplus in 2019.

Wiping out Turkey's chronic current account deficit, at $14.9 billion in 2021, has been one of the main goals under President Tayyip Erdogan's new economic programme that also prioritises growth, exports, employment and low rates.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised the price of oil, natural gas, and grains, making it more difficult for Turkey to meet the shortfall, given that tourism revenues could also drop this year due to fewer arrivals from the two countries - both usually major sources of tourists.

Economists have revised up their year-end expectations since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine. The median forecast of eight economists who participated in the poll was for the current account deficit to reach $29 billion in 2022.

Forecasts ranged between $15 billion and $34.40 billion. The government's economic programme anticipated a deficit of $18.6 billion.

Under Erdogan's economic plan, the central bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points since September, which led to a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year. Inflation surged to near 55% in February as a result.

Goldman Sachs said the rise in commodity prices and a weaker tourism outlook are likely to weigh on the current account, further pressuring the lira and reserves.

The Wall Street bank raised its year-end deficit forecast to 2.5% of GDP from 1.5%, adding that the estimate may be too optimistic and that it sees risks for a "much wider" deficit.

"However, our forecast incorporates our bearish lira view, with the pressure on the lira continuing and ultimately limiting imports," it said.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce the January current account data at 0700 GMT on March 11.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

