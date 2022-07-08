POLL-Turkey's C/A deficit seen at $6.7 bln in May

Repeats with no changes to text

Year-end deficit seen at $40.3 bln

ISTANBUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $6.7 billion in May and end the year with a deficit of $40.30 billion, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as soaring energy prices widen the shortfall.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account balance, surged 155% in May to $10.61 billion, mainly due to Turkey's hefty energy import bill.

In a Reuters poll of 11 economists, the median estimate for the current account deficit in May was $6.7 billion, with forecasts ranging from $6.3 billion to $7.9 billion.

The deficit was seen at $40.30 billion for 2022 as a whole, with the range of forecasts between $29.90 billion and $49 billion.

Economists have been revising up their forecasts for the 2022 deficit due to surging energy prices. The median forecast was $29 billion four months ago and $40.15 billion in last month's poll.

The deficit stood at $7.1 billion in January, the highest since Dec. 2017, and was $5.55 billion in March.

Under President Tayyip Erdogan's economic plan, which prioritizes growth, exports and employment, with low interest rates, the central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points since September, triggering a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year.

Annual inflation has in turn surged, reaching 78.62% in June.

The government says Turkey's chronic current account deficit, which stood at $14.9 billion last year, will turn to a surplus under the plan.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce the May current account data at 0700 GMT on July 8.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

