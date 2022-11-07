POLL-Turkey's C/A deficit seen at $2.85 bln in Sept, year-end forecasts at $52.5 bln

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll data

ISTANBUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is seen recording a deficit of $2.85 billion in September, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while the deficit forecast for 2022 stood at $52.50 billion.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account balance, surged 268.1% year-on-year to $9.60 billion in September, mainly due to Turkey's hefty energy import bill, data showed.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 11 economists for the current account deficit TRCURA=ECI in September was $2.85 billion, with forecasts ranging from $2.10 billion to $3.30 billion.

The median forecast for the deficit in 2022 stood at $52.50 billion, with estimates ranging between $46.00 billion and $58.00 billion.

The year-end forecasts were recently revised sharply higher due to a potential further decline in exports and the expectation that energy prices will remain elevated.

The median forecast for 2022 stood at $46.19 billion in September and at $40.15 billion in August. Ankara sees the deficit at $47.3 billion this year, according to official forecasts.

Under President Tayyip Erdogan's new plan, authorities are working to turn Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus, which the central bank says will help establish price stability.

Global energy prices have made that goal all but unattainable this year though authorities say a surplus will be achieved when energy prices normalise.

In the three-year economic forecasts, which cover the period up to 2025, the government did not see a surplus.

Turkey's central bank has cuts its policy rate by 350 basis points in the past three months to 10.5%, while inflation has surged to 85.51% in October.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce the September current account data at 0700 GMT on Nov. 11.

