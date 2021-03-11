Stocks

POLL-Turkey's C/A deficit $1.62 bln in Jan; $23 bln in 2021

Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's current account is expected to record a deficit of $1.62 billion in January, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while the 2021 year-end deficit should narrow to $23 billion.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $760 billion in 2019, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that was exacerbated by last year's pandemic.

The current account recorded a deficit of $36.72 billion in 2020 due mostly to a sharp rise in the trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 economists showed a deficit of $1.62 billion in January, with estimates ranging between $1.2 billion and $2.4 billion.

An uptick in tourism revenue and exports are expected to narrow the deficit in 2021 as a whole compared to last year. The median estimate of 11 economists for the full-year deficit was $23 billion, in a range of $18 billion to $30 billion.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended 2019 in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back towards the end of the year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the January current account data at 0700 GMT on March 11.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

