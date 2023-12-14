POLL-Turkey to slow tightening pace with rate hike to 42.5%

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=TRINT%3DECI poll

A bit more tightening in H1 2024, followed by easing in H2

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 250 basis points to 42.5% next week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as it tightens policy at a slower pace toward the end of its cycle.

Since June, when President Tayyip Erdogan appointed former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as its governor, the bank has lifted its key rate by 3,150 basis points - including hikes of 500 basis points in each of the last three months.

All 12 institutions in the Reuters poll expected the policy rate would rise by 250 basis points to 42.5%.

Last month analysts also predicted a downshift in the tightening. But the central bank surprised by again hiking by 500 basis points to 40% to tackle rising inflation.

The bank said last month that the current policy level is significantly close to what is required to establish the disinflation course, adding the pace of monetary tightening will slow down and the cycle will be completed soon.

The central bank expects inflation to rise from near 62% last month to 70-75% in May, before dipping to about 36% by the end of next year.

The Reuters poll showed economists expect rates to increase a bit more in the first half of the next year, before dipping in the second half after annual inflation begins its expected fall.

The median forecast puts the policy rate at 45% by mid-2024, and then down to 37.5% by end-2024, based on 10 poll respondants.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT on Dec. 21.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

