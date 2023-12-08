POLL-Turkey to log $750 mln current account surplus in October

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a surplus of $750 million in October on the back of a narrowing trade deficit, while the deficit was seen at $45.4 billion at end-2023, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The current account TRCURA=ECI forecasts of the 10 economists polled ranged from a surplus of $250 million to $850 million.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account, declined 17.5% year-on-year in October to $6.5 billion, data has showed, from earlier average levels around $10 billion.

The current account balance recorded a more than expected surplus of $1.88 billion in September due to strong tourism revenues and a narrower trade deficit.

The median forecast for the full-year deficit was $45.4 billion, with estimates ranging between $42 billion and $47 billion.

Since June, the central bank has hiked its policy rate to 40% from 8.5% and pledged further tightening to fight inflation, while the government has introduced tax and fee hikes to boost budget income.

The government also introduced measures to cap strong domestic demand, one of the main reasons for higher imports, and to boost investments and exports to ensure improvement in current account balance.

Ankara said in September it expects a deficit of $42.5 billion this year, from last year's $48.8 billion, which was largely driven by energy and gold.

The central bank is scheduled to announce October current account data at 0700 GMT on December 11.

