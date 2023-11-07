POLL-Turkey to log $1.37 bln current account surplus in September

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCURA%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to record a surplus of $1.37 billion in September due to a narrowing trade deficit and strong tourism revenues, while the deficit was seen at $47.1 billion at end-2023, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The current account TRCURA=ECI forecasts of the 10 economists polled ranged from a surplus of $700 million to $1.7 billion.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account, declined 47.8% year-on-year in September to $5.01 billion, data has showed, from earlier average levels around $10 billion.

That drop, combined with robust tourism revenues, means "the current account recorded a surplus in this period," said Serkan Gonencler, chief economist at Gedik Yatirim.

The softening trade deficit in the last two months is mainly due to imports of intermediary goods, he said, adding October could also bring a "limited" current account surplus.

The full-year deficit could end up at $49-50 billion with the contribution of expected softening of domestic demand, Gonencler said.

The median forecast for the full-year deficit was $47.05 billion, with estimates ranging between $40 billion and $49.5 billion.

Since June, the central bank has hiked its policy rate to 35% from 8.5% and pledged further tightening to fight inflation, while the government has introduced tax and fee hikes to boost budget income.

Ankara said in September it expects a deficit of $42.5 billion this year, from last year's $48.8 billion, which was largely driven by energy and gold.

The current account deficit for the Jan-Aug period stood at $43.1 billion, already exceeding the government's full-year forecast.

The central bank is scheduled to announce September current account data at 0700 GMT on November 13.

