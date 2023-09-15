POLL-Turkey to hike rates another 500 pts after Erdogan changes tune

By Ezgi Erkoyun and Jonathan Spicer

ISTANBUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to deliver another hefty rate hike of 500 basis points next week, a Reuters poll showed Friday, after President Tayyip Erdogan set aside years of opposition to tight policy and publicly backed it.

The key interest rate TRINT=ECI was seen rising to 30% from 25%, according to the median response of 16 institutions in the poll, with forecasts ranging from 27.5% to 31%.

Two weeks later, Erdogan - who since 2018 has repeatedly described himself as an "enemy" of "evil" interest rates - instead said tight monetary policy will help bring down inflation, which rose to near 59% last month.

Erdogan's past drive to slash rates led to a historic currency crash in late 2021 and sent inflation soaring to 85% last year. But in June, faced with depleted FX reserves and rebounding inflation, he named a new central bank chief and cabinet to undertake a U-turn to more orthodoxy.

Rates have since risen by 1,650 basis points and Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan has promised more tightening, given her central bank expects inflation to rise until about May next year.

Based on the Reuters poll, economists expect continued monetary tightening to lift the policy rate to 35% by year-end, according to the median, with forecasts ranging between 30% and 40%.

The tigthening cycle so far "indicates a commitment to stabilising the economy via monetary policy," Farooq Pasha, economist at Standard Chartered, said in a client note, predicting a 500-point hike next week.

Last week Turkey's government lifted its year-end inflation forcast to 65% and trimmed economic growth forecasts. Erdogan said at the time: "With the support of tight monetary policy, we will bring down inflation to single digits again."

Early this week the president doubled down on his rhetorical pivot, saying monetary policy "will take time to be effective" - comments that surprised some foreign investors who had all but abandoned Turkey due to the years of unorthodox policies.

The sharp change in tone comes after five years of Erdogan repeating his view that high rates increase inflation, rather than decrease it. As recently as April, ahead of May elections, he said rates will fall "as long as I am in power".

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT on Sept. 21.

