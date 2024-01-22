POLL-Turkey to end tightening with final rate hike to 45%

By Huseyin Hayatsever and Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by another 250 basis points to 45% this week, marking the end of its aggressive tightening cycle, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll also showed expectations of higher inflation and lower economic growth this year than authorities predict.

Since June, when President Tayyip Erdogan appointed former U.S. bank executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as governor, the central bank has lifted its key rate by 3,400 basis points, including a hike of 250 basis points to 42.5% last month.

The poll found all 25 institutions surveyed forecast the key interest rate TRINT=ECI would rise 250 basis points on Thursday.

Last month the central bank said it expects to "complete the tightening cycle as soon as possible," repeating that its policy was "significantly close to the level required to establish the disinflation course".

After this month, all of those surveyed expect no more rate hikes, based on the Reuters poll.

"We expect interest rates to peak at 45%, with rate cuts expected to start only in 2025," said UniCredit, which is more hawkish than the median on when cuts begin.

The poll's median forecasts puts the policy rate at 45% through to end-September, before dropping to 40% by year-end.

Erkan, the governor, was cited as telling investors this month that the central bank will take any action needed as it sought to lower inflation.

The bank will announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT on Jan. 25.

INFLATION, GROWTH

Inflation is forecast to stand at 42.1% by end-2024, 26.3% by end-2025 and 18.5% by end-2026, according to the poll's median responses.

The central bank sees it rising from near 65% last month to 70-75% in May, before easing to about 36% by the end of the year.

"We maintain our view that a meaningful disinflation seems unlikely unless the Central Bank of Turkey brings the policy rate to a level in line with price stability," Citigroup wrote in a research note.

In the poll, Turkey's economy is expected to grow 2.8% this year, according to the median of 37 economists. The government had forecast growth of 4% this year.

The poll's median growth forecast was 3.5% for 2025 and 4% for 2026, compared to the government's forecasts of 4.5% and 5% respectively.

Turkey's current account deficit in 2024 is expected to be 3.0% of gross domestic product, the median forecast showed, compared to a government forecast of 3.1%.

The deficit was seen at 2.4% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, the poll showed, compared to government predictions published in September of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

