POLL-Turkey monthly inflation to rise sharply in January; annual rate seen 64.5%

Year-end forecast at 42.2%

ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's monthly inflation rate is expected to rise to 6.5% in January, stoked by a big jump in the minimum wage and an array of new-year price updates, while the annual rate should dip slightly to 64.5%, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Annual inflation began to climb in July, reversing an eight-month fall, and it is seen rising for a few more months before an aggressive monetary tightening cycle begins to cool things. It stood at 64.77% at the end of 2023.

The latest bout of price pressure was brought on by summer tax hikes and a sharp drop in the lira after May elections.

In the poll, the median estimate of 13 economists for annual inflation was 64.5% in January, with forecasts ranging from 62.7% to 66.2%. On a monthly basis, the median was 6.5% with forecasts ranging from 5.3% to 7.6%.

In part to keep pace with soaring inflation, the monthly minimum wage was set at 17,002 lira ($578) for 2024, up 49% from the latest update in July and up 100% from a year ago.

The wage hike affects some 7 million workers and is expected to stoke inflation in coming months, sector officials and economists say.

Food and higher household natural gas consumption, which the government had partly covered, is set to elevate prices through the winter. The Turk-Is trade union group said food prices rose 4.27% month-on-month in January in the capital Ankara.

RELIEF ON THE HORIZON

Since June, the central bank has reversed a years-long easy policy - long favoured by President Tayyip Erdogan - and hiked interest rates by 3,650 basis points to stem inflation and also tightened finanical regulations.

Last week the bank hiked rates to 45% and said it had tightened enough to establish disinflation. It expects inflation to peak around 70-75% in May, despite the tight policy, before declining to 36% by year end.

The Reuters poll showed annual inflation falling to only 42.2% by year end, based on the median estimate. Forecasts ranged between 40% and 45%.

In 2022, inflation touched a 24-year high of 85.5% in the wake of a late 2021 currency crisis.

The lira shed 44% in 2021 and another 30% in 2022. Among the weakest in emerging markets for several years running, the currency lost more than 36% of its value last year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release December inflation data at 0700 GMT on Feb 5.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

