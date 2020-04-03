POLL-Turkey inflation seen dipping a bit in March on cheap oil

Repeats March 31 story with no changes to text

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price index is expected to decline to 11.85% in March, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, driven lower mainly by plummeting global oil prices and not yet seriously affected by fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Inflation surged to a 15-year high of above 25% in October 2018 but briefly touched single digits last fall, thanks largely to a base effect and tight monetary policy. It has since edged up, remaining around 12% for the past three months.

The median estimate of 14 economists in a Reuters poll stood at 11.85% for March year-on-year inflation, with forecasts ranging between 12.34% and 11.30%.

The median estimate for the monthly rise was 0.55%.

The "free fall" in oil prices is positive for Turkey, which is almost completely reliant on imports to meet its energy needs, said GCM Investment, adding that the sudden economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic will have negative impacts in the short- to medium-term.

"While the possibility of reaching single-digit inflation in the second half of the year continues when taking into consideration the central bank's guidance, the decline in oil prices and slowdown in economic activity could contribute to this," it said in a note.

The median estimate of 11 respondents for inflation at year-end was 9.6%, slightly lower than a previous Reuters poll. Forecasts this month ranged between 10.40% and 7.50%.

The central bank, which has slashed interest rates by 1,425 basis points since July, aims to bring inflation down to single digits this year. It predicted that inflation would fall to 8.2% by the end of the year, but said last week that downside risks to year-end inflation have increased.

In the minutes of this month's monetary policy meeting, the central bank said the sharp fall in international commodity prices, particularly in crude oil and metal prices, affects the inflation outlook favourably, despite the recent depreciation of the lira.

The lira has declined some 9% so far this year, mainly due to recent worries over the coronavirus pandemic and, previously over Ankara's military involvement in Syria's Idlib.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is due to announce March inflation data on April 3 at 0700 GMT.

