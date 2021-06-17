POLL-Turkey expected to delay rate cuts until fourth quarter

Repeats June 11 story with no change to text

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to hold its policy rate at 19% next week and wait until the fourth quarter to begin cutting, later than a previous estimate, according to a Reuters poll on Friday.

With many citing currency weakness as a driver of inflation concerns, all 19 poll participants predicted the central bank would keep interest rates steady at a policy committee meeting on Thursday.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched all-time lows last week after President Tayyip Erdogan said he urged the central bank's governor to cut rates in the next two months. Governor Sahap Kavcioglu later said concerns over premature easing were unjustified.

Despite the political pressure, analysts say the bank would be forced to delay any monetary easing after a roughly 15% depreciation in the currency since mid-March, which has raised inflation via Turkey's heavy imports.

Inflation is expected to remain near 17% for much of the year.

In the poll, seven of 16 respondents expected a rate cut in the third quarter while nine looked to the fourth.

In last month's poll, two predicted easing in the second quarter, 10 the third, and only three looked to the fourth.

The currency has lagged all peers since mid-March when Erdogan, a self-described "enemy of interest rates", ousted a hawkish and well-respected central bank chief and installed Kavcioglu, who had previously criticised tight policy.

Inflation unexpectedly dipped below 17% in May due to a coronavirus lockdown. But a recent central bank survey showed economists expect it to fall to only 14.46% by year end, higher than a previous survey and than the bank's forecast of 12.2%.

Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it expects the central bank to wait until the last few months of the year to lower its key rate to 17% by year end.

Among the 12 respondents in the Reuters poll, the median estimate for the rate at year end was 16.5%, with forecasts ranging between 15.25% and 18%.

The central bank will announce its policy decision on June 17 at 1100 GMT.

