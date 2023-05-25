POLL-Turkey cenbank to hold rates as election goes to runoff

Repeats with no changes to text

ISTANBUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to hold its interest rate at 8.5% next week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as Turkey's presidential race heads to a runoff with incumbent Tayyip Erdogan leading the polls.

After Sunday's first round of voting, Erdogan's rival faces an uphill struggle to prevent the president from extending his rule into a third decade in the runoff on May 28.

Meanwhile, Erdogan's ruling AK Party and its nationalists allies won a majority in the parliamentary election, which also took place on Sunday.

In response to the elections, Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds and equities tumbled, the lira weakened and the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt spiked, but economists expect the central bank to keep rates on hold when it meets on May 25.

Last year the central bank cut its main rate by 500 basis points to counter an economic slowdown, then held it at 9% in December and January. It eased despite inflation having reached 85% last year and remaining at 43.68% in April.

The bank trimmed by another 50 basis points in February to boost industrial production and employment after earthquakes killed more than 50,000 people and left millions homeless. It said the "measured" cut was "adequate" to support the recovery.

According to the median estimate of the Reuters poll of 12 economists, the central bank will keep its one-week repo rate steady at 8.5% next Thursday.

Due to the unpredictability of the election outcome, the majority of the economists refrained from responding to a question regarding their forecast for the policy rate level at year-end.

The presidential election, in which no candidate could win more than 50% of the votes in the first round, could change the path of monetary policy as the opposition has pledged a return to economic orthodoxy to help tame inflation.

The central bank will announce its interest rate decision at 1100 GMT on May 25.

