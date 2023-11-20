POLL-Turkey cenbank to downshift tightening with hike to 37.5%

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=TRINT%3DECI poll

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to raise its policy rate by 250 basis points to 37.5% this week, and reach 40% by year end, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as it continues tightening but at a slower pace in order to saddle rising inflation.

Since June, when President Tayyip Erdogan appointed former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as its governor, the bank has embarked on a 2,650 basis-point tightening cycle - including hikes of 500 basis points in each of the last two months.

The key interest rate TRINT=ECI was seen rising by half that amount this week, to 37.5% from 35%, according to the median response of 21 institutions in the poll. Forecasts ranged from 37.5% to 40%.

Sixteen economists forecast a hike of 250 basis points while three expected 500. In the middle, one predicted 300 basis points and another predicted 350.

Earlier this month, the central bank again promised gradual monetary tightening to achieve disinflation. It expects inflation to rise from 61.4% last month to peak at 70-75% in May, before dipping to about 36% by the end of next year.

Based on the Reuters poll, economists expect another rate hike in December. According to the median forcast for end-2023, the policy rate will stand at 40%.

"Since August, onshore and offshore rates have started to converge with 3M rates, reaching +40%, our terminal rate forecast for the year. Furthermore, TRY deposit rates resumed their sharp upward trend in the past two weeks," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

"We have argued that such a convergence of market rates was an integral part of returning to a more orthodox and rate-based monetary system, allowing the (central bank) to remove many of the macrouprudential measures in place."

Average lira deposit rates of up to three months rose to around 46% as of Nov. 10 from around 15.5% at the beginning of the year, according to central bank data.

The median of nine economists who contributed to the poll showed the policy rate is expected to stand at 35% at the end of next year. The central bank is expected to cut rates in 2024 as inflation falls, according to the poll.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT on Nov. 23.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Additional reporting by Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Milounee Purohit; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.