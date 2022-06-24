POLL-Trade estimates for USDA U.S. quarterly grain stocks

June 24 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' estimates for U.S. quarterly grain stocks as of June 1. The U.S. Department of Agriculture plants to release its quarterly U.S. grain stocks report at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Thursday, June 30.

The average analyst estimate for wheat, at 655 million bushels, would be the smallest June 1 stocks figure since 2014, and down 22.5% from the USDA's year-ago figure of 845 million.

For corn, the average estimate of 4.343 billion bushels would be up 5.6% from the year-ago June 1 stocks of 4.111 billion bushels.

For soybeans, the average estimate of 965 million bushels would be up 25.5% from the year-ago June 1 stocks of 769 million bushels.

All estimates in billions of bushels:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

0.655

4.343

0.965

Highest trade estimate

0.675

4.474

1.100

Lowest trade estimate

0.635

4.095

0.740

USDA June 1, 2021

0.845

4.111

0.769

USDA March 1, 2022

1.025

7.850

1.931

ADM Investor Services

0.640

4.300

0.970

Allendale Inc

0.670

4.396

0.977

Brock Associates

0.650

4.409

0.987

Brugler Marketing

0.658

4.396

0.977

CHS Hedging

0.675

4.317

0.988

Doane Advisory Services

0.665

4.373

0.961

ED&F Man Capital

0.660

4.160

0.740

Futures International

0.648

4.369

0.965

Grain Cycles

0.650

4.455

0.955

Grain Service Corp

0.647

4.400

0.952

Linn & Associates

0.643

4.152

0.972

McKeany-Flavell

0.650

4.425

1.000

Midland Research

0.660

4.417

0.990

Northstar Commodity

0.650

4.300

0.995

Prime AG

0.655

4.400

0.975

Risk Management Commodities

0.635

4.095

0.825

R.J. O'Brien

0.659

4.398

0.947

StoneX Group Inc

0.653

4.313

0.970

U.S. Commodities

0.650

4.337

0.969

Vantage RM

0.660

4.310

1.100

Zaner Ag Hedge

0.668

4.474

1.040

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.