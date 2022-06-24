POLL-Trade estimates for USDA U.S. quarterly grain stocks
June 24 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' estimates for U.S. quarterly grain stocks as of June 1. The U.S. Department of Agriculture plants to release its quarterly U.S. grain stocks report at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Thursday, June 30.
The average analyst estimate for wheat, at 655 million bushels, would be the smallest June 1 stocks figure since 2014, and down 22.5% from the USDA's year-ago figure of 845 million.
For corn, the average estimate of 4.343 billion bushels would be up 5.6% from the year-ago June 1 stocks of 4.111 billion bushels.
For soybeans, the average estimate of 965 million bushels would be up 25.5% from the year-ago June 1 stocks of 769 million bushels.
All estimates in billions of bushels:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
0.655
4.343
0.965
Highest trade estimate
0.675
4.474
1.100
Lowest trade estimate
0.635
4.095
0.740
USDA June 1, 2021
0.845
4.111
0.769
USDA March 1, 2022
1.025
7.850
1.931
ADM Investor Services
0.640
4.300
0.970
Allendale Inc
0.670
4.396
0.977
Brock Associates
0.650
4.409
0.987
Brugler Marketing
0.658
4.396
0.977
CHS Hedging
0.675
4.317
0.988
Doane Advisory Services
0.665
4.373
0.961
ED&F Man Capital
0.660
4.160
0.740
Futures International
0.648
4.369
0.965
Grain Cycles
0.650
4.455
0.955
Grain Service Corp
0.647
4.400
0.952
Linn & Associates
0.643
4.152
0.972
McKeany-Flavell
0.650
4.425
1.000
Midland Research
0.660
4.417
0.990
Northstar Commodity
0.650
4.300
0.995
Prime AG
0.655
4.400
0.975
Risk Management Commodities
0.635
4.095
0.825
R.J. O'Brien
0.659
4.398
0.947
StoneX Group Inc
0.653
4.313
0.970
U.S. Commodities
0.650
4.337
0.969
Vantage RM
0.660
4.310
1.100
Zaner Ag Hedge
0.668
4.474
1.040
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
