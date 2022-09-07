POLL-Trade estimates for USDA September world crop end-stocks

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the September crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2021-22 and 2022-23 global ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Monday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes those sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

NOTE: All figures are listed in millions of tonnes:

PREDICTING USDA:

2022/23

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

268.10

302.29

101.19

Highest trade estimate

274.00

305.90

103.00

Lowest trade estimate

263.60

296.90

98.20

USDA August

267.34

306.68

101.41

ADM Investor Services

274.00

300.00

101.50

AgMarket

269.80

302.50

101.50

AgriSompo

266.00

304.90

101.95

Allendale Inc

268.78

305.12

99.94

Brugler Marketing

266.00

302.00

103.00

CHS Hedging

267.40

305.70

101.60

Futures International

265.10

296.90

100.40

Grain Cycles

267.00

301.00

101.50

McKeany-Flavell

271.00

305.90

101.80

Northstar Commodity

268.00

297.00

100.80

Risk Management Commodities

267.00

304.00

100.40

StoneX Group Inc

270.70

301.70

102.10

U.S. Commodities

269.00

304.00

102.00

Zaner Ag Hedge

263.60

301.30

98.20

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:

2022/23

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

268.34

302.52

101.59

Highest trade estimate

270.70

304.90

102.10

Lowest trade estimate

266.00

298.00

100.40

USDA August

267.34

306.68

101.41

AgriSompo

266.00

304.90

101.95

Linn & Associates

269.00

298.00

101.50

Risk Management Commodities

267.00

304.00

100.40

StoneX Group Inc

270.70

301.70

102.10

U.S. Commodities

269.00

304.00

102.00

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

