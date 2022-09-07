POLL-Trade estimates for USDA September world crop end-stocks
Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the September crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2021-22 and 2022-23 global ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Monday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes those sets of numbers separately.
The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.
NOTE: All figures are listed in millions of tonnes:
PREDICTING USDA:
2022/23
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
268.10
302.29
101.19
Highest trade estimate
274.00
305.90
103.00
Lowest trade estimate
263.60
296.90
98.20
USDA August
267.34
306.68
101.41
ADM Investor Services
274.00
300.00
101.50
AgMarket
269.80
302.50
101.50
AgriSompo
266.00
304.90
101.95
Allendale Inc
268.78
305.12
99.94
Brugler Marketing
266.00
302.00
103.00
CHS Hedging
267.40
305.70
101.60
Futures International
265.10
296.90
100.40
Grain Cycles
267.00
301.00
101.50
McKeany-Flavell
271.00
305.90
101.80
Northstar Commodity
268.00
297.00
100.80
Risk Management Commodities
267.00
304.00
100.40
StoneX Group Inc
270.70
301.70
102.10
U.S. Commodities
269.00
304.00
102.00
Zaner Ag Hedge
263.60
301.30
98.20
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:
2022/23
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
268.34
302.52
101.59
Highest trade estimate
270.70
304.90
102.10
Lowest trade estimate
266.00
298.00
100.40
USDA August
267.34
306.68
101.41
AgriSompo
266.00
304.90
101.95
Linn & Associates
269.00
298.00
101.50
Risk Management Commodities
267.00
304.00
100.40
StoneX Group Inc
270.70
301.70
102.10
U.S. Commodities
269.00
304.00
102.00
