POLL-Trade estimates for USDA November U.S. corn, soy production

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) November supply/demand and crop production reports, which will include figures for 2023-24 U.S. corn and soybean production.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

NOTE: Production figures are in billions of bushels and yield figures in bushels per acre.

PREDICTING USDA:

Corn

Soybeans

Production

Yield

Production

Yield

Average trade estimate

15.079

173.2

4.103

49.6

Highest trade estimate

15.302

175.7

4.162

50.3

Lowest trade estimate

14.900

172.0

4.037

49.0

USDA October

15.064

173.0

4.104

49.6

ADM Investor Services

15.045

173.3

4.130

49.9

AgMarket

15.111

173.5

4.132

49.9

AgriSompo

15.094

173.3

4.090

49.4

Allendale Inc

15.095

173.3

4.124

49.8

Brock Associates

15.085

173.2

4.104

49.6

Brugler Marketing

15.124

173.8

4.083

49.3

CHS Hedging

15.086

173.2

4.126

49.8

Doane Advisory Services

15.000

172.2

4.100

49.5

Grain Cycles

15.024

172.5

4.098

49.5

Grain Service Corp

15.102

173.4

4.123

49.8

Marex Capital

15.007

172.3

4.098

49.5

McKeany-Flavell

15.085

173.2

4.090

49.4

Midland Research

14.995

172.2

4.084

49.3

Northstar Commodity

15.050

172.8

4.082

49.3

Prime AG

15.155

174.0

4.140

50.0

Risk Management Commodities

15.103

173.4

4.104

49.6

Sid Love Consulting

14.900

172.0

4.050

49.0

StoneX Group Inc

15.302

175.7

4.162

50.3

U.S. Commodities

15.051

172.8

4.037

49.2

Vantage RM

15.064

173.0

4.104

49.6

Zaner Ag Hedge

15.173

174.2

4.104

49.6

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:

Corn

Soybeans

Production

Yield

Production

Yield

Average trade estimate

15.110

173.7

4.119

49.8

Highest trade estimate

15.302

175.7

4.173

50.4

Lowest trade estimate

14.965

172.5

4.037

49.1

USDA October

15.064

173.0

4.104

49.6

ADM Investor Services

15.045

173.3

4.130

49.9

AgriSompo

15.094

173.3

4.090

49.4

Brock Associates

15.155

174.0

4.140

50.0

Linn & Associates

14.965

173.0

4.115

49.7

LSEG

15.081

174.1

4.166

50.0

R.J. O'Brien

15.109

173.5

4.068

49.1

Risk Management Commodities

15.103

173.4

4.104

49.6

StoneX Group Inc

15.302

175.7

4.162

50.3

U.S. Commodities

15.051

172.5

4.037

49.2

Vantage RM

15.064

173.0

4.120

49.8

Zaner Ag Hedge

15.243

175.0

4.173

50.4

