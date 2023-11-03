POLL-Trade estimates for USDA November U.S. corn, soy production

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) November supply/demand and crop production reports, which will include figures for 2023-24 U.S. corn and soybean production.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.
NOTE: Production figures are in billions of bushels and yield figures in bushels per acre.
PREDICTING USDA:
Corn
Soybeans
Production
Yield
Production
Yield
Average trade estimate
15.079
173.2
4.103
49.6
Highest trade estimate
15.302
175.7
4.162
50.3
Lowest trade estimate
14.900
172.0
4.037
49.0
USDA October
15.064
173.0
4.104
49.6
ADM Investor Services
15.045
173.3
4.130
49.9
AgMarket
15.111
173.5
4.132
49.9
AgriSompo
15.094
173.3
4.090
49.4
Allendale Inc
15.095
173.3
4.124
49.8
Brock Associates
15.085
173.2
4.104
49.6
Brugler Marketing
15.124
173.8
4.083
49.3
CHS Hedging
15.086
173.2
4.126
49.8
Doane Advisory Services
15.000
172.2
4.100
49.5
Grain Cycles
15.024
172.5
4.098
49.5
Grain Service Corp
15.102
173.4
4.123
49.8
Marex Capital
15.007
172.3
4.098
49.5
McKeany-Flavell
15.085
173.2
4.090
49.4
Midland Research
14.995
172.2
4.084
49.3
Northstar Commodity
15.050
172.8
4.082
49.3
Prime AG
15.155
174.0
4.140
50.0
Risk Management Commodities
15.103
173.4
4.104
49.6
Sid Love Consulting
14.900
172.0
4.050
49.0
StoneX Group Inc
15.302
175.7
4.162
50.3
U.S. Commodities
15.051
172.8
4.037
49.2
Vantage RM
15.064
173.0
4.104
49.6
Zaner Ag Hedge
15.173
174.2
4.104
49.6
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:
Corn
Soybeans
Production
Yield
Production
Yield
Average trade estimate
15.110
173.7
4.119
49.8
Highest trade estimate
15.302
175.7
4.173
50.4
Lowest trade estimate
14.965
172.5
4.037
49.1
USDA October
15.064
173.0
4.104
49.6
ADM Investor Services
15.045
173.3
4.130
49.9
AgriSompo
15.094
173.3
4.090
49.4
Brock Associates
15.155
174.0
4.140
50.0
Linn & Associates
14.965
173.0
4.115
49.7
LSEG
15.081
174.1
4.166
50.0
R.J. O'Brien
15.109
173.5
4.068
49.1
Risk Management Commodities
15.103
173.4
4.104
49.6
StoneX Group Inc
15.302
175.7
4.162
50.3
U.S. Commodities
15.051
172.5
4.037
49.2
Vantage RM
15.064
173.0
4.120
49.8
Zaner Ag Hedge
15.243
175.0
4.173
50.4
(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru)
((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))
