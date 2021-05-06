POLL-Trade estimates for USDA May U.S. grain end-stocks

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the May crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2020/21 and 2021/22 U.S. ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Wednesday, May 12, at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

NOTE: All figures listed in billions of bushels:

PREDICTING USDA FOR 2020/21 (OLD CROP) and 2021/22 (NEW CROP):

2020/21

2021/22

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Average trade estimate

0.846

1.275

0.117

0.730

1.344

0.138

Highest trade estimate

0.862

1.361

0.120

0.837

1.622

0.230

Lowest trade estimate

0.827

1.135

0.105

0.644

1.100

0.110

USDA April

0.852

1.352

0.120

NA

NA

NA

AgMarket

0.827

1.297

0.120

0.697

1.297

0.155

Allendale Inc

0.843

1.282

0.115

0.732

1.233

0.129

Brugler Marketing

0.852

1.310

0.115

0.730

1.500

0.120

CHS Hedging

0.836

1.325

0.117

0.761

1.266

0.127

DC Analysis

0.852

1.252

0.120

0.800

1.250

0.120

Doane Advisory Services

0.846

1.200

0.120

--

--

--

ED&F Man Capital

0.852

1.226

0.120

0.644

1.100

0.120

EFG Group

0.850

1.300

0.120

0.743

1.200

0.140

Futures International

0.850

1.301

0.105

0.661

1.419

0.128

Grain Cycles

0.862

1.302

0.120

0.671

1.390

0.159

Grain Service Corp

0.851

1.202

0.120

0.723

1.177

0.120

McKeany-Flavell

--

1.342

0.105

--

1.500

0.190

Midland Research

0.862

1.277

0.120

0.783

1.355

0.135

Northstar Commodity

0.860

1.135

0.120

0.700

1.450

0.230

Risk Management Commods.

0.835

1.200

0.120

0.837

1.411

0.153

S&P Global Platts

0.850

1.350

0.120

0.700

1.400

0.110

StoneX Group Inc

0.827

1.361

0.118

0.788

1.622

0.116

U.S. Commodities

0.835

1.277

0.115

0.695

1.275

0.141

VantageRM

0.842

1.265

0.120

0.754

1.250

0.110

Zaner Ag Hedge

0.847

1.302

0.115

0.723

1.447

0.124

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES FOR 2020/21 (OLD CROP) and 2021/22(NEW CROP):

2020/21

2021/22

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Average trade estimate

0.841

1.258

0.115

0.764

1.383

0.139

Highest trade estimate

0.852

1.380

0.130

0.850

1.934

0.200

Lowest trade estimate

0.821

1.027

0.091

0.695

0.935

0.100

USDA April

0.852

1.352

0.120

NA

NA

NA

ADM Investor Services

0.850

1.200

0.110

0.750

1.225

0.135

Brock Associates

0.851

1.377

0.118

0.754

1.645

0.193

Brugler Marketing

--

--

--

--

1.934

--

DC Analysis

0.841

1.027

0.110

0.719

1.034

0.108

Doane Advisory Services

--

--

--

0.790

1.400

0.120

Indigo Ag

--

1.282

0.091

--

0.935

0.100

Linn & Associates

0.852

1.327

0.130

0.716

1.472

0.143

Prime AG

0.852

1.252

0.120

0.850

1.400

0.200

R.J. O'Brien

0.821

1.176

0.112

0.805

1.332

0.116

Risk Management Commods.

0.835

1.200

0.120

0.837

1.411

0.153

S&P Global Platts

0.850

1.300

0.120

0.700

1.300

0.140

StoneX Group Inc

0.827

1.361

0.118

0.788

1.622

0.116

U.S. Commodities

0.835

1.277

0.115

0.695

1.275

0.141

VantageRM

0.832

1.200

0.120

--

--

--

Zaner Group

0.840

1.380

0.110

--

--

--

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; editing by Diane Craft)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

