POLL-Trade estimates for USDA May U.S. grain end-stocks
May 6 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the May crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2020/21 and 2021/22 U.S. ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Wednesday, May 12, at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.
The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.
NOTE: All figures listed in billions of bushels:
PREDICTING USDA FOR 2020/21 (OLD CROP) and 2021/22 (NEW CROP):
2020/21
2021/22
Wheat
Corn
Soy
Wheat
Corn
Soy
Average trade estimate
0.846
1.275
0.117
0.730
1.344
0.138
Highest trade estimate
0.862
1.361
0.120
0.837
1.622
0.230
Lowest trade estimate
0.827
1.135
0.105
0.644
1.100
0.110
USDA April
0.852
1.352
0.120
NA
NA
NA
AgMarket
0.827
1.297
0.120
0.697
1.297
0.155
Allendale Inc
0.843
1.282
0.115
0.732
1.233
0.129
Brugler Marketing
0.852
1.310
0.115
0.730
1.500
0.120
CHS Hedging
0.836
1.325
0.117
0.761
1.266
0.127
DC Analysis
0.852
1.252
0.120
0.800
1.250
0.120
Doane Advisory Services
0.846
1.200
0.120
--
--
--
ED&F Man Capital
0.852
1.226
0.120
0.644
1.100
0.120
EFG Group
0.850
1.300
0.120
0.743
1.200
0.140
Futures International
0.850
1.301
0.105
0.661
1.419
0.128
Grain Cycles
0.862
1.302
0.120
0.671
1.390
0.159
Grain Service Corp
0.851
1.202
0.120
0.723
1.177
0.120
McKeany-Flavell
--
1.342
0.105
--
1.500
0.190
Midland Research
0.862
1.277
0.120
0.783
1.355
0.135
Northstar Commodity
0.860
1.135
0.120
0.700
1.450
0.230
Risk Management Commods.
0.835
1.200
0.120
0.837
1.411
0.153
S&P Global Platts
0.850
1.350
0.120
0.700
1.400
0.110
StoneX Group Inc
0.827
1.361
0.118
0.788
1.622
0.116
U.S. Commodities
0.835
1.277
0.115
0.695
1.275
0.141
VantageRM
0.842
1.265
0.120
0.754
1.250
0.110
Zaner Ag Hedge
0.847
1.302
0.115
0.723
1.447
0.124
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES FOR 2020/21 (OLD CROP) and 2021/22(NEW CROP):
2020/21
2021/22
Wheat
Corn
Soy
Wheat
Corn
Soy
Average trade estimate
0.841
1.258
0.115
0.764
1.383
0.139
Highest trade estimate
0.852
1.380
0.130
0.850
1.934
0.200
Lowest trade estimate
0.821
1.027
0.091
0.695
0.935
0.100
USDA April
0.852
1.352
0.120
NA
NA
NA
ADM Investor Services
0.850
1.200
0.110
0.750
1.225
0.135
Brock Associates
0.851
1.377
0.118
0.754
1.645
0.193
Brugler Marketing
--
--
--
--
1.934
--
DC Analysis
0.841
1.027
0.110
0.719
1.034
0.108
Doane Advisory Services
--
--
--
0.790
1.400
0.120
Indigo Ag
--
1.282
0.091
--
0.935
0.100
Linn & Associates
0.852
1.327
0.130
0.716
1.472
0.143
Prime AG
0.852
1.252
0.120
0.850
1.400
0.200
R.J. O'Brien
0.821
1.176
0.112
0.805
1.332
0.116
Risk Management Commods.
0.835
1.200
0.120
0.837
1.411
0.153
S&P Global Platts
0.850
1.300
0.120
0.700
1.300
0.140
StoneX Group Inc
0.827
1.361
0.118
0.788
1.622
0.116
U.S. Commodities
0.835
1.277
0.115
0.695
1.275
0.141
VantageRM
0.832
1.200
0.120
--
--
--
Zaner Group
0.840
1.380
0.110
--
--
--
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; editing by Diane Craft)
((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
