POLL-Trade estimates for USDA March world crop end-stocks

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the March crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2023-24 global ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, as well as for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.
The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.
NOTE: All figures are listed in millions of metric tons.
PREDICTING USDA:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
259.12
320.39
114.27
Highest trade estimate
260.21
322.06
118.00
Lowest trade estimate
257.00
317.00
111.00
USDA February
259.44
322.06
116.03
ADM Investor Services
258.50
321.00
114.00
AgriSompo
259.20
321.80
114.50
Allendale Inc
259.04
322.06
117.03
Brugler Marketing
259.00
321.00
114.00
CHS Hedging
259.20
319.80
115.10
Freed Consulting
260.00
320.00
113.00
Grain Cycles
258.00
320.50
114.00
Linn & Associates
260.00
317.00
111.00
Marex Capital
260.00
322.00
117.00
McKeany-Flavell
260.00
320.20
118.00
Northstar Commodity
257.00
322.00
115.00
Prime AG
260.00
321.00
112.00
StoneX Group Inc
260.21
318.72
113.38
U.S. Commodities
259.00
318.00
112.00
Zaner Ag Hedge
257.70
320.70
114.10
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
258.85
319.64
113.43
Highest trade estimate
260.21
321.00
114.00
Lowest trade estimate
257.00
318.00
112.00
USDA February
259.44
322.06
116.03
ADM Investor Services
258.50
321.00
114.00
AgriSompo
258.40
320.00
114.00
Linn & Associates
260.00
321.00
114.00
StoneX Group Inc
260.21
318.72
113.38
U.S. Commodities
259.00
318.00
112.00
Zaner Ag Hedge
257.00
319.10
113.20
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.