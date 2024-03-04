POLL-Trade estimates for USDA March world crop end-stocks

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the March crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2023-24 global ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, as well as for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

NOTE: All figures are listed in millions of metric tons.

PREDICTING USDA:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

259.12

320.39

114.27

Highest trade estimate

260.21

322.06

118.00

Lowest trade estimate

257.00

317.00

111.00

USDA February

259.44

322.06

116.03

ADM Investor Services

258.50

321.00

114.00

AgriSompo

259.20

321.80

114.50

Allendale Inc

259.04

322.06

117.03

Brugler Marketing

259.00

321.00

114.00

CHS Hedging

259.20

319.80

115.10

Freed Consulting

260.00

320.00

113.00

Grain Cycles

258.00

320.50

114.00

Linn & Associates

260.00

317.00

111.00

Marex Capital

260.00

322.00

117.00

McKeany-Flavell

260.00

320.20

118.00

Northstar Commodity

257.00

322.00

115.00

Prime AG

260.00

321.00

112.00

StoneX Group Inc

260.21

318.72

113.38

U.S. Commodities

259.00

318.00

112.00

Zaner Ag Hedge

257.70

320.70

114.10

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

258.85

319.64

113.43

Highest trade estimate

260.21

321.00

114.00

Lowest trade estimate

257.00

318.00

112.00

USDA February

259.44

322.06

116.03

ADM Investor Services

258.50

321.00

114.00

AgriSompo

258.40

320.00

114.00

Linn & Associates

260.00

321.00

114.00

StoneX Group Inc

260.21

318.72

113.38

U.S. Commodities

259.00

318.00

112.00

Zaner Ag Hedge

257.00

319.10

113.20

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.