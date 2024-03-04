POLL-Trade estimates for USDA March US grain end-stocks

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the March crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2023-24 U.S. ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.
The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.
NOTE: All figures listed in billions of bushels.
PREDICTING USDA:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
0.657
2.159
0.319
Highest trade estimate
0.682
2.250
0.350
Lowest trade estimate
0.648
2.075
0.295
USDA February
0.658
2.172
0.315
ADM Investor Services
0.658
2.147
0.335
AgriSompo
0.653
2.152
0.315
Allendale Inc
0.658
2.172
0.335
Brock Associates
0.658
2.200
0.330
Brugler Marketing
0.648
2.172
0.315
CHS Hedging
0.658
2.172
0.311
Doane Advisory Services
0.650
2.075
0.300
Freed Consulting
0.650
2.250
0.325
Grain Cycles
0.658
2.147
0.315
Grain Service Corp
0.658
2.172
0.325
Linn & Associates
0.658
2.125
0.314
Marex Capital
0.658
2.172
0.325
McKeany-Flavell
0.658
2.216
0.350
Midland Research
0.658
2.172
0.315
Northstar Commodity
0.650
2.170
0.320
Prime AG
0.658
2.172
0.315
Sid Love Consulting
0.658
2.122
0.315
StoneX Group Inc
0.682
2.077
0.295
U.S. Commodities
0.650
2.155
0.310
Vantage RM
0.658
2.152
0.320
Zaner Ag Hedge
0.658
2.157
0.320
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
0.657
2.141
0.320
Highest trade estimate
0.682
2.240
0.353
Lowest trade estimate
0.640
2.077
0.295
USDA February
0.658
2.172
0.315
ADM Investor Services
0.658
2.147
0.335
AgriSompo
0.653
2.152
0.315
Brock Associates
0.669
2.240
0.300
Brugler Marketing
0.649
2.137
0.305
Linn & Associates
0.658
2.147
0.325
R.J. O'Brien
0.648
2.092
0.353
StoneX Group Inc
0.682
2.077
0.295
U.S. Commodities
0.650
2.155
0.310
Vantage RM
0.640
2.140
0.330
Zaner Ag Hedge
0.658
2.125
0.330
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))
