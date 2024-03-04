POLL-Trade estimates for USDA March US grain end-stocks

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the March crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2023-24 U.S. ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

NOTE: All figures listed in billions of bushels.

PREDICTING USDA:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

0.657

2.159

0.319

Highest trade estimate

0.682

2.250

0.350

Lowest trade estimate

0.648

2.075

0.295

USDA February

0.658

2.172

0.315

ADM Investor Services

0.658

2.147

0.335

AgriSompo

0.653

2.152

0.315

Allendale Inc

0.658

2.172

0.335

Brock Associates

0.658

2.200

0.330

Brugler Marketing

0.648

2.172

0.315

CHS Hedging

0.658

2.172

0.311

Doane Advisory Services

0.650

2.075

0.300

Freed Consulting

0.650

2.250

0.325

Grain Cycles

0.658

2.147

0.315

Grain Service Corp

0.658

2.172

0.325

Linn & Associates

0.658

2.125

0.314

Marex Capital

0.658

2.172

0.325

McKeany-Flavell

0.658

2.216

0.350

Midland Research

0.658

2.172

0.315

Northstar Commodity

0.650

2.170

0.320

Prime AG

0.658

2.172

0.315

Sid Love Consulting

0.658

2.122

0.315

StoneX Group Inc

0.682

2.077

0.295

U.S. Commodities

0.650

2.155

0.310

Vantage RM

0.658

2.152

0.320

Zaner Ag Hedge

0.658

2.157

0.320

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

0.657

2.141

0.320

Highest trade estimate

0.682

2.240

0.353

Lowest trade estimate

0.640

2.077

0.295

USDA February

0.658

2.172

0.315

ADM Investor Services

0.658

2.147

0.335

AgriSompo

0.653

2.152

0.315

Brock Associates

0.669

2.240

0.300

Brugler Marketing

0.649

2.137

0.305

Linn & Associates

0.658

2.147

0.325

R.J. O'Brien

0.648

2.092

0.353

StoneX Group Inc

0.682

2.077

0.295

U.S. Commodities

0.650

2.155

0.310

Vantage RM

0.640

2.140

0.330

Zaner Ag Hedge

0.658

2.125

0.330

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

