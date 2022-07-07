POLL-Trade estimates for USDA July U.S. grain end-stocks
July 7 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the July crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will forecast 2021/22 and 2022/23 U.S. ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Tuesday, July 12, at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.
The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31.
This table excludes trade estimates for 2021-22 wheat ending stocks because the USDA on June 30 reported U.S. wheat stocks at the end of the 2021-22 marketing year at 660 million bushels.
For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.
NOTE: All figures listed in billions of bushels.
PREDICTING USDA:
2021/22
2022/23
Corn
Soy
Wheat
Corn
Soy
Average trade estimate
1.488
0.208
0.638
1.442
0.211
Highest trade estimate
1.521
0.224
0.690
1.565
0.275
Lowest trade estimate
1.435
0.190
0.559
1.310
0.141
USDA June
1.485
0.205
0.627
1.400
0.280
ADM Investor Services
1.445
0.195
0.627
1.350
0.260
AgMarket
1.485
0.210
0.650
1.425
0.205
AgriSompo
1.495
0.215
0.665
1.390
0.155
Allendale Inc
1.511
0.196
0.628
1.450
0.230
Brugler Marketing
1.455
0.200
0.559
1.462
0.210
CHS Hedging
1.490
0.220
0.671
1.493
0.155
Doane Advisory Services
1.510
0.215
0.670
1.565
0.225
ED&F Man Capital
1.485
0.224
0.657
1.436
0.230
Futures International
1.435
0.210
0.649
1.394
0.248
Grain Cycles
1.510
0.220
0.610
1.463
0.250
Linn & Associates
1.485
0.205
0.650
1.475
0.200
McKeany-Flavell
1.480
0.195
0.675
1.390
0.180
Midland Research
1.515
0.220
0.690
1.470
0.225
Northstar Commodity
1.490
0.215
0.640
1.530
0.230
Risk Management Commodities
1.505
0.190
0.645
1.475
0.275
Sid Love Consulting
1.521
0.205
0.578
1.461
0.200
StoneX Group Inc
1.470
0.196
0.630
1.416
0.254
U.S. Commodities
1.495
0.205
0.595
1.310
0.141
Vantage RM
1.490
0.205
0.650
1.425
0.155
Zaner Ag Hedge
1.485
0.215
0.625
1.460
0.190
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:
2021/22
2022/23
Corn
Soy
Wheat
Corn
Soy
Average trade estimate
1.482
0.214
0.647
1.399
0.209
Highest trade estimate
1.505
0.261
0.675
1.525
0.265
Lowest trade estimate
1.441
0.190
0.595
1.271
0.141
USDA June
1.485
0.205
0.627
1.400
0.280
AgriSompo
1.495
0.215
0.655
1.390
0.155
Brock Associates
1.485
0.205
0.639
1.381
0.204
Indigo Ag
1.485
0.205
N/A
1.443
0.205
Linn & Associates
1.460
0.261
0.635
1.271
0.250
Risk Management Commodities
1.505
0.190
0.675
1.525
0.265
R.J. O'Brien
1.441
0.233
0.667
1.312
0.253
StoneX Group Inc
1.470
0.196
0.630
1.416
0.254
U.S. Commodities
1.495
0.205
0.595
1.310
0.141
Vantage RM
1.500
0.215
0.650
1.440
0.185
Zaner Ag Hedge
1.485
0.215
0.675
1.500
0.175
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
