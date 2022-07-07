POLL-Trade estimates for USDA July U.S. grain end-stocks

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the July crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will forecast 2021/22 and 2022/23 U.S. ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Tuesday, July 12, at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31.

This table excludes trade estimates for 2021-22 wheat ending stocks because the USDA on June 30 reported U.S. wheat stocks at the end of the 2021-22 marketing year at 660 million bushels.

For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

NOTE: All figures listed in billions of bushels.

PREDICTING USDA:

2021/22

2022/23

Corn

Soy

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Average trade estimate

1.488

0.208

0.638

1.442

0.211

Highest trade estimate

1.521

0.224

0.690

1.565

0.275

Lowest trade estimate

1.435

0.190

0.559

1.310

0.141

USDA June

1.485

0.205

0.627

1.400

0.280

ADM Investor Services

1.445

0.195

0.627

1.350

0.260

AgMarket

1.485

0.210

0.650

1.425

0.205

AgriSompo

1.495

0.215

0.665

1.390

0.155

Allendale Inc

1.511

0.196

0.628

1.450

0.230

Brugler Marketing

1.455

0.200

0.559

1.462

0.210

CHS Hedging

1.490

0.220

0.671

1.493

0.155

Doane Advisory Services

1.510

0.215

0.670

1.565

0.225

ED&F Man Capital

1.485

0.224

0.657

1.436

0.230

Futures International

1.435

0.210

0.649

1.394

0.248

Grain Cycles

1.510

0.220

0.610

1.463

0.250

Linn & Associates

1.485

0.205

0.650

1.475

0.200

McKeany-Flavell

1.480

0.195

0.675

1.390

0.180

Midland Research

1.515

0.220

0.690

1.470

0.225

Northstar Commodity

1.490

0.215

0.640

1.530

0.230

Risk Management Commodities

1.505

0.190

0.645

1.475

0.275

Sid Love Consulting

1.521

0.205

0.578

1.461

0.200

StoneX Group Inc

1.470

0.196

0.630

1.416

0.254

U.S. Commodities

1.495

0.205

0.595

1.310

0.141

Vantage RM

1.490

0.205

0.650

1.425

0.155

Zaner Ag Hedge

1.485

0.215

0.625

1.460

0.190

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:

2021/22

2022/23

Corn

Soy

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Average trade estimate

1.482

0.214

0.647

1.399

0.209

Highest trade estimate

1.505

0.261

0.675

1.525

0.265

Lowest trade estimate

1.441

0.190

0.595

1.271

0.141

USDA June

1.485

0.205

0.627

1.400

0.280

AgriSompo

1.495

0.215

0.655

1.390

0.155

Brock Associates

1.485

0.205

0.639

1.381

0.204

Indigo Ag

1.485

0.205

N/A

1.443

0.205

Linn & Associates

1.460

0.261

0.635

1.271

0.250

Risk Management Commodities

1.505

0.190

0.675

1.525

0.265

R.J. O'Brien

1.441

0.233

0.667

1.312

0.253

StoneX Group Inc

1.470

0.196

0.630

1.416

0.254

U.S. Commodities

1.495

0.205

0.595

1.310

0.141

Vantage RM

1.500

0.215

0.650

1.440

0.185

Zaner Ag Hedge

1.485

0.215

0.675

1.500

0.175

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

