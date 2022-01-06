POLL-Trade estimates for USDA January world crop end-stocks

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the January crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will estimate 2021-22 global ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, as well as for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

NOTE: All figures are listed in millions of tonnes.

PREDICTING USDA:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

278.67

304.08

99.93

Highest trade estimate

280.50

307.00

103.55

Lowest trade estimate

274.95

302.00

95.00

USDA December

278.18

305.54

102.00

AgriSompo

274.95

304.28

103.55

Allendale Inc

277.61

303.22

101.80

Brugler Marketing

279.00

302.00

98.00

CHS Hedging

279.50

302.50

97.50

ED&F Man Capital

280.00

304.00

101.00

Futures International

277.50

302.00

98.50

Grain Cycles

279.50

304.00

95.00

McKeany-Flavell

279.80

305.20

100.50

Northstar Commodity

280.00

304.00

96.00

Prime AG

280.00

307.00

103.00

Risk Management Commodities

280.00

303.50

103.00

StoneX Group Inc

276.00

306.70

101.80

U.S. Commodities

277.00

306.00

100.00

Zaner Ag Hedge

280.50

302.70

99.40

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

277.75

301.84

100.09

Highest trade estimate

280.00

306.70

104.00

Lowest trade estimate

274.86

295.00

96.00

USDA December

278.18

305.54

102.00

ADM Investor Services

278.20

300.00

102.00

AgMarket

275.90

302.30

100.28

AgriSompo

274.86

304.20

103.45

Linn & Associates

280.00

295.00

97.00

Risk Management Commodities

280.00

304.50

104.00

StoneX Group Inc

276.00

306.70

98.00

U.S. Commodities

277.00

306.00

100.00

Zaner Ag Hedge

280.00

296.00

96.00

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

