POLL-Trade estimates for USDA January world crop end-stocks
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the January crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will estimate 2021-22 global ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, as well as for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.
The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.
NOTE: All figures are listed in millions of tonnes.
PREDICTING USDA:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
278.67
304.08
99.93
Highest trade estimate
280.50
307.00
103.55
Lowest trade estimate
274.95
302.00
95.00
USDA December
278.18
305.54
102.00
AgriSompo
274.95
304.28
103.55
Allendale Inc
277.61
303.22
101.80
Brugler Marketing
279.00
302.00
98.00
CHS Hedging
279.50
302.50
97.50
ED&F Man Capital
280.00
304.00
101.00
Futures International
277.50
302.00
98.50
Grain Cycles
279.50
304.00
95.00
McKeany-Flavell
279.80
305.20
100.50
Northstar Commodity
280.00
304.00
96.00
Prime AG
280.00
307.00
103.00
Risk Management Commodities
280.00
303.50
103.00
StoneX Group Inc
276.00
306.70
101.80
U.S. Commodities
277.00
306.00
100.00
Zaner Ag Hedge
280.50
302.70
99.40
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
277.75
301.84
100.09
Highest trade estimate
280.00
306.70
104.00
Lowest trade estimate
274.86
295.00
96.00
USDA December
278.18
305.54
102.00
ADM Investor Services
278.20
300.00
102.00
AgMarket
275.90
302.30
100.28
AgriSompo
274.86
304.20
103.45
Linn & Associates
280.00
295.00
97.00
Risk Management Commodities
280.00
304.50
104.00
StoneX Group Inc
276.00
306.70
98.00
U.S. Commodities
277.00
306.00
100.00
Zaner Ag Hedge
280.00
296.00
96.00
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.