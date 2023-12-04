POLL-Trade estimates for USDA December world crop end-stocks

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the December crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2023-24 global ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, Dec. 8, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report as well as for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31.

NOTE: All figures are listed in millions of metric tons.

PREDICTING USDA:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

258.86

313.44

112.76

Highest trade estimate

262.00

316.50

116.80

Lowest trade estimate

257.00

311.00

110.00

USDA November

258.69

314.99

114.51

ADM Investor Services

262.00

311.00

112.00

AgMarket

258.70

314.00

112.50

AgriSompo

258.70

315.00

110.00

Allendale INC

258.10

312.11

112.00

Brugler Marketing

257.00

313.00

112.00

CHS Hedging

258.50

314.20

113.80

Marex Capital

259.00

313.00

113.00

McKeany-Flavell

260.00

314.00

114.30

Northstar Commodity

258.00

313.00

112.00

Prime AG

258.00

315.00

112.00

Risk Management Commodities

260.00

316.50

113.50

StoneX Group Inc

260.20

313.10

116.80

U.S. Commodities

258.00

313.00

112.00

Zaner Ag Hedge

257.90

311.20

--

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:

Wheat

Corn

Soybeans

Average trade estimate

256.98

312.00

111.50

Highest trade estimate

262.00

315.00

116.80

Lowest trade estimate

241.42

309.50

106.23

USDA November

258.69

314.99

114.51

ADM Investor Services

262.00

311.00

112.00

AgriSompo

258.70

315.00

109.00

Linn & Associates

258.00

310.00

112.00

LSEG

241.42

311.88

106.23

Risk Management Commodities

260.00

312.50

113.50

StoneX Group Inc

260.20

313.10

116.80

U.S. Commodities

258.00

313.00

112.00

Zaner Ag Hedge

257.50

309.50

110.50

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.