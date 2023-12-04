POLL-Trade estimates for USDA December world crop end-stocks

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the December crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2023-24 global ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, Dec. 8, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report as well as for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.
The marketing year for wheat begins June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31.
NOTE: All figures are listed in millions of metric tons.
PREDICTING USDA:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
258.86
313.44
112.76
Highest trade estimate
262.00
316.50
116.80
Lowest trade estimate
257.00
311.00
110.00
USDA November
258.69
314.99
114.51
ADM Investor Services
262.00
311.00
112.00
AgMarket
258.70
314.00
112.50
AgriSompo
258.70
315.00
110.00
Allendale INC
258.10
312.11
112.00
Brugler Marketing
257.00
313.00
112.00
CHS Hedging
258.50
314.20
113.80
Marex Capital
259.00
313.00
113.00
McKeany-Flavell
260.00
314.00
114.30
Northstar Commodity
258.00
313.00
112.00
Prime AG
258.00
315.00
112.00
Risk Management Commodities
260.00
316.50
113.50
StoneX Group Inc
260.20
313.10
116.80
U.S. Commodities
258.00
313.00
112.00
Zaner Ag Hedge
257.90
311.20
--
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:
Wheat
Corn
Soybeans
Average trade estimate
256.98
312.00
111.50
Highest trade estimate
262.00
315.00
116.80
Lowest trade estimate
241.42
309.50
106.23
USDA November
258.69
314.99
114.51
ADM Investor Services
262.00
311.00
112.00
AgriSompo
258.70
315.00
109.00
Linn & Associates
258.00
310.00
112.00
LSEG
241.42
311.88
106.23
Risk Management Commodities
260.00
312.50
113.50
StoneX Group Inc
260.20
313.10
116.80
U.S. Commodities
258.00
313.00
112.00
Zaner Ag Hedge
257.50
309.50
110.50
(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru)
