POLL-Trade estimates for USDA December U.S. grain end-stocks

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the December crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2022-23 ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, Dec. 9, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).
Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.
The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.
NOTE: All figures listed in billions of bushels.
PREDICTING USDA:
Wheat
Corn
Soy
Average trade estimate
0.576
1.237
0.238
Highest trade estimate
0.602
1.330
0.296
Lowest trade estimate
0.551
1.182
0.220
USDA November
0.571
1.182
0.220
ADM Investor Services
0.590
1.225
0.250
AgMarket
0.571
1.182
0.220
AgriSompo
0.602
1.223
0.231
Allendale Inc
0.588
1.258
0.220
Brugler Marketing
0.573
1.219
0.235
CHS Hedging
0.569
1.207
0.226
Marex Capital
0.571
1.282
0.261
EFG Group
0.580
1.200
0.240
Futures International
0.571
1.232
0.245
Grain Cycles
0.580
1.257
0.230
Grain Service Corp
0.600
1.330
0.275
Linn & Associates
0.566
1.182
0.245
Midland Research
0.571
1.282
0.220
Risk Management Commodities
0.571
1.182
0.220
Sid Love Consulting
0.571
1.232
0.220
StoneX Group Inc
0.551
1.286
0.296
U.S. Commodities
0.581
1.282
0.245
Vantage RM
0.571
1.182
0.220
Zaner Ag Hedge
0.571
1.257
0.220
ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:
Wheat
Corn
Soy
Average trade estimate
0.576
1.252
0.249
Highest trade estimate
0.602
1.350
0.296
Lowest trade estimate
0.551
1.165
0.210
USDA November
0.571
1.182
0.220
AgriSompo
0.602
1.223
0.231
Brock Associates
0.575
1.205
0.285
Doane Advisory Services
0.600
1.350
0.255
Linn & Associates
0.566
1.165
0.283
R.J. O'Brien
0.584
1.222
0.234
Risk Management Commodities
0.571
1.232
0.220
StoneX Group Inc
0.551
1.286
0.296
U.S. Commodities
0.581
1.282
0.245
Vantage RM
0.565
1.207
0.230
Zaner Ag Hedge
0.560
1.350
0.210
