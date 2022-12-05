POLL-Trade estimates for USDA December U.S. grain end-stocks

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the December crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2022-23 ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, Dec. 9, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts' own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

NOTE: All figures listed in billions of bushels.

PREDICTING USDA:

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Average trade estimate

0.576

1.237

0.238

Highest trade estimate

0.602

1.330

0.296

Lowest trade estimate

0.551

1.182

0.220

USDA November

0.571

1.182

0.220

ADM Investor Services

0.590

1.225

0.250

AgMarket

0.571

1.182

0.220

AgriSompo

0.602

1.223

0.231

Allendale Inc

0.588

1.258

0.220

Brugler Marketing

0.573

1.219

0.235

CHS Hedging

0.569

1.207

0.226

Marex Capital

0.571

1.282

0.261

EFG Group

0.580

1.200

0.240

Futures International

0.571

1.232

0.245

Grain Cycles

0.580

1.257

0.230

Grain Service Corp

0.600

1.330

0.275

Linn & Associates

0.566

1.182

0.245

Midland Research

0.571

1.282

0.220

Risk Management Commodities

0.571

1.182

0.220

Sid Love Consulting

0.571

1.232

0.220

StoneX Group Inc

0.551

1.286

0.296

U.S. Commodities

0.581

1.282

0.245

Vantage RM

0.571

1.182

0.220

Zaner Ag Hedge

0.571

1.257

0.220

ANALYSTS' OWN ESTIMATES:

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Average trade estimate

0.576

1.252

0.249

Highest trade estimate

0.602

1.350

0.296

Lowest trade estimate

0.551

1.165

0.210

USDA November

0.571

1.182

0.220

AgriSompo

0.602

1.223

0.231

Brock Associates

0.575

1.205

0.285

Doane Advisory Services

0.600

1.350

0.255

Linn & Associates

0.566

1.165

0.283

R.J. O'Brien

0.584

1.222

0.234

Risk Management Commodities

0.571

1.232

0.220

StoneX Group Inc

0.551

1.286

0.296

U.S. Commodities

0.581

1.282

0.245

Vantage RM

0.565

1.207

0.230

Zaner Ag Hedge

0.560

1.350

0.210

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.