POLL-Trade estimates for US corn, soybean production

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's final 2023 crop production report, which will include corn and soybean estimates.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

NOTE: Production figures are in billions of bushels, yield figures in bushels per acre and harvested area in millions of acres.

Corn

Avg.

Harv.

Soybean

Avg.

Harv.

prod.

yield

area

prod.

yield

area

Average trade estimate

15.226

174.9

87.036

4.134

49.9

82.757

Highest trade estimate

15.370

176.5

87.200

4.270

50.4

83.000

Lowest trade estimate

15.068

174.0

86.600

4.074

49.5

82.300

USDA November

15.234

174.9

87.096

4.129

49.9

82.791

ADM Investor Services

15.370

176.5

87.100

4.165

50.3

82.800

AgMarket

15.155

174.2

87.000

4.140

50.0

82.800

AgriSompo

15.172

174.4

87.000

4.113

49.8

82.600

Allendale Inc

15.203

174.8

86.976

4.270

49.8

82.781

Brock Associates

15.269

175.1

87.200

4.140

50.0

82.800

Brugler Marketing

15.243

174.8

87.200

4.123

49.8

82.800

CHS Hedging

15.181

174.9

86.800

4.134

50.0

82.600

Doane Advisory Services

15.275

175.4

87.100

4.140

50.0

82.800

Grain Cycles

15.172

174.2

87.096

4.116

49.8

82.650

Grain Service Corp

15.200

174.5

87.096

4.173

50.4

82.791

Linn & Associates

15.129

174.1

86.900

4.140

50.0

82.800

Marex Capital

15.275

175.4

87.100

4.140

50.0

82.800

McKeany-Flavell

15.215

175.1

86.900

4.099

49.5

82.800

Midland Research

15.165

174.0

87.156

4.098

49.5

82.731

Northstar Commodity

15.242

175.0

87.100

4.123

49.8

82.800

Prime AG

15.330

176.0

87.100

4.115

49.7

82.800

R.J. O'Brien

15.245

175.0

87.100

4.098

49.5

82.800

Risk Management Commodities

15.321

175.9

87.100

4.129

49.9

82.800

Sid Love Consulting

15.068

174.0

86.600

4.074

49.5

82.300

StoneX Group Inc

15.302

175.7

87.100

4.162

50.3

82.800

U.S. Commodities

15.164

174.1

87.100

4.115

49.7

82.800

Vantage RM

15.277

175.4

87.100

4.137

50.0

82.750

Zaner Ag Hedge

15.225

175.2

86.900

4.133

49.8

83.000

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.