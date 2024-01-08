POLL-Trade estimates for US corn, soybean production

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's final 2023 crop production report, which will include corn and soybean estimates.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).
NOTE: Production figures are in billions of bushels, yield figures in bushels per acre and harvested area in millions of acres.
Corn
Avg.
Harv.
Soybean
Avg.
Harv.
prod.
yield
area
prod.
yield
area
Average trade estimate
15.226
174.9
87.036
4.134
49.9
82.757
Highest trade estimate
15.370
176.5
87.200
4.270
50.4
83.000
Lowest trade estimate
15.068
174.0
86.600
4.074
49.5
82.300
USDA November
15.234
174.9
87.096
4.129
49.9
82.791
ADM Investor Services
15.370
176.5
87.100
4.165
50.3
82.800
AgMarket
15.155
174.2
87.000
4.140
50.0
82.800
AgriSompo
15.172
174.4
87.000
4.113
49.8
82.600
Allendale Inc
15.203
174.8
86.976
4.270
49.8
82.781
Brock Associates
15.269
175.1
87.200
4.140
50.0
82.800
Brugler Marketing
15.243
174.8
87.200
4.123
49.8
82.800
CHS Hedging
15.181
174.9
86.800
4.134
50.0
82.600
Doane Advisory Services
15.275
175.4
87.100
4.140
50.0
82.800
Grain Cycles
15.172
174.2
87.096
4.116
49.8
82.650
Grain Service Corp
15.200
174.5
87.096
4.173
50.4
82.791
Linn & Associates
15.129
174.1
86.900
4.140
50.0
82.800
Marex Capital
15.275
175.4
87.100
4.140
50.0
82.800
McKeany-Flavell
15.215
175.1
86.900
4.099
49.5
82.800
Midland Research
15.165
174.0
87.156
4.098
49.5
82.731
Northstar Commodity
15.242
175.0
87.100
4.123
49.8
82.800
Prime AG
15.330
176.0
87.100
4.115
49.7
82.800
R.J. O'Brien
15.245
175.0
87.100
4.098
49.5
82.800
Risk Management Commodities
15.321
175.9
87.100
4.129
49.9
82.800
Sid Love Consulting
15.068
174.0
86.600
4.074
49.5
82.300
StoneX Group Inc
15.302
175.7
87.100
4.162
50.3
82.800
U.S. Commodities
15.164
174.1
87.100
4.115
49.7
82.800
Vantage RM
15.277
175.4
87.100
4.137
50.0
82.750
Zaner Ag Hedge
15.225
175.2
86.900
4.133
49.8
83.000
(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.