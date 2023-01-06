POLL-Trade estimates for U.S. corn, soy production

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's final 2022 crop production report, which will include corn and soybean estimates.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

NOTE: Production figures are in billions of bushels, yield figures in bushels per acre and harvested area in millions of acres.

Corn

Avg.

Harv.

Soybean

Avg.

Harv.

prod.

yield

area

prod.

yield

area

Average trade estimate

13.933

172.5

80.763

4.362

50.3

86.621

Highest trade estimate

14.005

173.8

81.100

4.436

50.8

87.000

Lowest trade estimate

13.849

171.4

80.500

4.321

49.9

86.300

USDA November

13.930

172.3

80.844

4.346

50.2

86.631

ADM Investor Services

14.005

173.8

80.600

4.376

50.5

86.600

AgMarket

13.950

172.6

80.800

4.366

50.4

86.600

AgriSompo

13.871

172.1

80.600

4.340

50.3

86.300

Allendale Inc

13.933

172.4

80.844

4.361

50.3

86.652

Brock Associates

13.938

172.5

80.800

4.373

50.5

86.600

Brugler Marketing

14.002

172.6

81.100

4.360

50.3

86.800

CHS Hedging

13.903

172.4

80.600

4.344

50.2

86.600

Doane Advisory Services

14.000

173.2

80.800

4.400

50.8

86.600

Futures International

13.879

172.0

80.694

4.341

50.1

86.581

Grain Cycles

13.973

172.8

80.860

4.368

50.3

86.800

Linn & Associates

13.849

171.4

80.800

4.346

50.2

86.600

Marex Capital

13.898

172.0

80.800

4.330

50.0

86.600

McKeany-Flavell

13.997

172.8

81.000

4.394

50.5

87.000

Midland Research

13.870

171.9

80.680

4.324

50.0

86.520

Northstar Commodity

13.897

172.0

80.800

4.321

49.9

86.600

Prime AG

13.900

172.0

80.800

4.330

50.0

86.600

R.J. O'Brien

13.925

172.2

--

4.358

50.3

--

Risk Management Commodities

13.962

172.8

80.800

4.436

50.2

86.600

Sid Love Consulting

13.910

172.8

80.500

4.358

50.5

86.300

StoneX Group Inc

13.984

173.0

80.800

4.384

50.6

86.600

U.S. Commodities

13.978

173.0

80.800

4.390

50.7

86.600

Vantage RM

13.946

172.5

80.800

4.346

50.2

86.600

Zaner Ag Hedge

13.878

172.4

80.500

4.388

50.5

86.900

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

