POLL-Trade estimates for U.S. corn, soy production

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's final 2022 crop production report, which will include corn and soybean estimates.
The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).
NOTE: Production figures are in billions of bushels, yield figures in bushels per acre and harvested area in millions of acres.
Corn
Avg.
Harv.
Soybean
Avg.
Harv.
prod.
yield
area
prod.
yield
area
Average trade estimate
13.933
172.5
80.763
4.362
50.3
86.621
Highest trade estimate
14.005
173.8
81.100
4.436
50.8
87.000
Lowest trade estimate
13.849
171.4
80.500
4.321
49.9
86.300
USDA November
13.930
172.3
80.844
4.346
50.2
86.631
ADM Investor Services
14.005
173.8
80.600
4.376
50.5
86.600
AgMarket
13.950
172.6
80.800
4.366
50.4
86.600
AgriSompo
13.871
172.1
80.600
4.340
50.3
86.300
Allendale Inc
13.933
172.4
80.844
4.361
50.3
86.652
Brock Associates
13.938
172.5
80.800
4.373
50.5
86.600
Brugler Marketing
14.002
172.6
81.100
4.360
50.3
86.800
CHS Hedging
13.903
172.4
80.600
4.344
50.2
86.600
Doane Advisory Services
14.000
173.2
80.800
4.400
50.8
86.600
Futures International
13.879
172.0
80.694
4.341
50.1
86.581
Grain Cycles
13.973
172.8
80.860
4.368
50.3
86.800
Linn & Associates
13.849
171.4
80.800
4.346
50.2
86.600
Marex Capital
13.898
172.0
80.800
4.330
50.0
86.600
McKeany-Flavell
13.997
172.8
81.000
4.394
50.5
87.000
Midland Research
13.870
171.9
80.680
4.324
50.0
86.520
Northstar Commodity
13.897
172.0
80.800
4.321
49.9
86.600
Prime AG
13.900
172.0
80.800
4.330
50.0
86.600
R.J. O'Brien
13.925
172.2
--
4.358
50.3
--
Risk Management Commodities
13.962
172.8
80.800
4.436
50.2
86.600
Sid Love Consulting
13.910
172.8
80.500
4.358
50.5
86.300
StoneX Group Inc
13.984
173.0
80.800
4.384
50.6
86.600
U.S. Commodities
13.978
173.0
80.800
4.390
50.7
86.600
Vantage RM
13.946
172.5
80.800
4.346
50.2
86.600
Zaner Ag Hedge
13.878
172.4
80.500
4.388
50.5
86.900
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.