POLL-Trade estimates for U.S. 2024 cotton, small grains plantings

Corrects StoneX Group Inc estimate for oats from 5.600, adjusts average and highest trade estimates
March 27 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' estimates for 2024 U.S. plantings of cotton, sorghum and small grains ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting intentions report, scheduled for release at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Thursday, March 28.
Figures are in millions of acres.
All cotton
Sorghum
Barley
Oats
Rice
Average trade estimate
10.906
6.985
3.050
2.550
2.931
Highest trade estimate
11.300
7.850
3.150
2.700
3.038
Lowest trade estimate
10.241
5.294
3.000
2.400
2.750
USDA 2023 plantings
10.230
7.195
3.101
2.555
2.894
Brock Associates
11.100
--
--
--
2.900
Brugler Marketing
11.200
7.000
3.000
2.400
2.750
Doane Advisory Services
10.500
7.600
--
--
--
Farm Futures
10.241
5.294
--
--
3.038
Freed Consulting
11.000
7.100
3.000
2.400
3.000
Midland Research
10.930
7.050
3.050
2.650
2.950
Northstar Commodity
11.300
7.000
3.150
2.700
2.920
StoneX Group Inc
10.980
7.850
3.050
2.600
2.960
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))
