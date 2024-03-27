POLL-Trade estimates for U.S. 2024 cotton, small grains plantings

Corrects StoneX Group Inc estimate for oats from 5.600, adjusts average and highest trade estimates

March 27 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' estimates for 2024 U.S. plantings of cotton, sorghum and small grains ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting intentions report, scheduled for release at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Thursday, March 28.

Figures are in millions of acres.

All cotton

Sorghum

Barley

Oats

Rice

Average trade estimate

10.906

6.985

3.050

2.550

2.931

Highest trade estimate

11.300

7.850

3.150

2.700

3.038

Lowest trade estimate

10.241

5.294

3.000

2.400

2.750

USDA 2023 plantings

10.230

7.195

3.101

2.555

2.894

Brock Associates

11.100

--

--

--

2.900

Brugler Marketing

11.200

7.000

3.000

2.400

2.750

Doane Advisory Services

10.500

7.600

--

--

--

Farm Futures

10.241

5.294

--

--

3.038

Freed Consulting

11.000

7.100

3.000

2.400

3.000

Midland Research

10.930

7.050

3.050

2.650

2.950

Northstar Commodity

11.300

7.000

3.150

2.700

2.920

StoneX Group Inc

10.980

7.850

3.050

2.600

2.960

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

