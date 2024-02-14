POLL-Tourism-driven Thai economy likely grew 2.5% in Q4 but outlook uncertain

By Devayani Sathyan

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy likely grew 2.5% in the final quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, driven by a rise in tourist arrivals and private consumption, but high household debt and China's slowdown are clouding the outlook for this year, a Reuters poll found.

On an annual basis, the forecast for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy for the October-December period would mark a pick-up from the prior quarter's 1.5%, the median forecast in a Feb. 8-14 Reuters poll of 21 economists showed.

However, on a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to have expanded 0.1% on a seasonally-adjusted basis, a sharp slowdown from 0.8% in the previous quarter and highlighting risks to growth in the tourism-driven economy.

Forecasts ranged from -1.1% to 1.5%. The data will be released on Feb. 19.

"Monthly tourism data suggest the sector's recovery picked up pace in November and December, which traditionally mark the beginning of the high season. Total arrivals climbed to 83% of pre-COVID levels," said Alexandra Hermann, lead economist at Oxford Economics.

"Private consumption drove growth throughout 2023, with the monthly consumption index suggesting demand continued to be robust in Q4."

Analysts in a separate Reuters poll expected GDP growth to average 2.4% in 2023 and 3.4% in 2024.

However, the government has chopped its growth forecast for 2024 to 2.8% from 3.2%. To revive the economy, the government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has committed to deliver a 500 billion baht ($13.9 billion) handout scheme this year.

Despite exports rising for five consecutive months in the second half of 2023, analysts forecast weakness going into 2024.

And, although tourist arrivals have risen steadily from pandemic lows, the expectation for around 34 million visitors in 2024 will fall short of the nearly 40 million seen in 2019.

"A slowdown in China's economy will likely hinder Thailand's growth prospects as Chinese tourists have one of the highest per capita spending and China is a major export destination for Thai products," said Eugene Tan, associate economist at Moody's Analytics.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said last week he will continue to urge the central bank to cut interest rates to support the faltering economy and help people struggling with higher living costs. He has said the economy is in crisis.

The Bank of Thailand's governor has rebuffed that bleak assessment, saying monetary policy was "broadly neutral" and what the economy needed is structural reforms. The bank kept rates unchanged at the highest level in more than a decade at its last meeting on Feb. 7, while saying it stood ready to adjust them as appropriate.

($1 = 36.1100 baht)

(Reporting by Devayani Sathyan; Polling by Milounee Purohit and Anant Chandak; Editing by Jonathan Cable and Kim Coghill)

((Devayani.Sathyan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.