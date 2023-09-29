POLL-Thailand c.bank to hold rates at 2.50% through 2024 -economists

By Susobhan Sarkar

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 2.50% through at least 2024, following a surprise hike of 25 basis points on Sept. 27, marking an end to a year-long cycle of tightening, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Despite inflation running below the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said Wednesday's unexpected hike aimed to anchor expectations about price rises.

All 20 economists in a Reuters poll from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29 expected the BOT to keep its benchmark one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 2.50% at the Nov. 29 meeting.

Median forecasts showed rates staying at that level until end-2024 at least.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stated clearly in the statement that the current policy rate is appropriate to support long-term sustainable growth," said Lattakit Lapudomkarn, an economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities.

"Unless the economic outlook changes significantly, we believe the MPC is already done with the current monetary policy tightening cycle."

While the BOT raised its 2024 inflation forecast to 2.6% from 2.4%, it is within the central bank's target range.

However, some economists said a weak Thai baht THB=, which has dropped more than 5% this year, was likely to turn imports expensive and inflation elevated.

"In 2024, there may be some upside risk to inflation and growth, should government stimulus turn more aggressive amid higher food inflation, but until such risks materialise, we expect the MPC to stand pat through 2024-2025," said Nalin Chutchotitham, economist at Citi.

