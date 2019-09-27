POLL-Thai Sept headline inflation rate seen easing to 0.44%

Stocks

Thailand's annual headline inflation rate in September likely slowed from the previous month and stayed below the central bank's target range for a fourth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Sept headline CPI seen +0.44% y/y vs Aug's +0.52%

Sept core CPI seen +0.43% y/y vs Aug's +0.49%

CPI data due Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 0330 GMT

The median forecast of 13 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to increase 0.44% in September from a year earlier, after 0.52% rise in August.

The central bank forecast headline inflation of 0.8% for this year, against its 1%-4% target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.43% in September, according to the poll. It was 0.49% in August.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) left its benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 1.50% after August's surprise reduction.

It will next review monetary policy on Nov. 6

