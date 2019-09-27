POLL-Thai Sept headline inflation rate seen easing to 0.44%

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=THCPI%3DECI poll data

Sept headline CPI seen +0.44% y/y vs Aug's +0.52%

Sept core CPI seen +0.43% y/y vs Aug's +0.49%

CPI data due Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 0330 GMT

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual headline inflation rate in September likely slowed from the previous month and stayed below the central bank's target range for a fourth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 13 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to increase 0.44% in September from a year earlier, after 0.52% rise in August.

The central bank forecast headline inflation of 0.8% for this year, against its 1%-4% target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.43% in September, according to the poll. It was 0.49% in August.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) left its benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 1.50% after August's surprise reduction.

It will next review monetary policy on Nov. 6

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Orathai Sriring and Rashmi Aich)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.