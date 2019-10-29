Stocks

POLL-Thai October inflation rate seen steady at 0.31%

Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Thailand's annual inflation rate in October is expected to be steady from the previous month and stay below the central bank's target range for a fifth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Oct headline CPI seen +0.31% y/y vs Sept's +0.32%

Oct core CPI seen +0.44% y/y vs Sept's +0.44%

CPI data due Friday, Nov. 1, around 0330 GMT

