POLL-Thai Oct factory output seen falling 4.95% y/y

Oct factory output seen down 4.95% y/y vs Sept's 4.7% drop

Data due Wednesday, Nov 27, around 0330 GMT

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual manufacturing output in October is expected to have dropped at a faster pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast from eight economists was for the manufacturing production index to fall 4.95% in October from last year, after September's drop of 4.7%.

Industrial goods, which account for about 80% of Thailand's total exports, a key economic driver, declined 4.54% in October from a year earlier.

Exports have been affected by escalating global trade tensions and the strength of the Thai baht THB=TH, Asia's best performing currency this year.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Orathai Sriring and Shailesh Kuber)

