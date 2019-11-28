POLL-Thai Nov headline inflation rate seen quickening to 0.34%

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=THCPI%3DECI poll data

Nov headline CPI seen +0.34% y/y vs Oct's +0.11%

Nov core CPI seen +0.47% y/y vs Oct's +0.44%

Data due Monday, Dec 2, around 0330 GMT

BANGKOK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual headline inflation rate in November likely quickened from the previous month, but stayed below the central bank's target for a sixth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 10 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to rise 0.34% in November from last year after October's 0.11% increase.

Earlier in the month, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said 2019 headline inflation would be less than previous estimate of 0.8%, and below its 1%-4% target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.47% in November, according to the poll. It was 0.44% in October.

On Nov. 6, the BOT cut its policy interest rate THCBIR=ECI for the second time in three months by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.25%. It will next review monetary policy on Dec. 18.

