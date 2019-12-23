POLL-Thai factory Nov output seen slipping 7.1% y/y, set for seventh month of fall

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=THMPI%3DECI poll data

Nov factory output seen down 7.1% y/y vs Oct's 8.45% drop

Data due Wednesday, Dec 25, around 0330 GMT

BANGKOK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual manufacturing output likely fell for the seventh straight month in November, but at a slower pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing production index likely fell 7.1% in November from a year earlier, after 8.45% contraction in October, according to the median forecast of six economists.

Industrial goods exports, which account for about 80% of Thailand's total shipments, dropped 6.4% in November from a year earlier.

Exports have been affected by global trade tensions and the strength of Thai baht THB=TH, Asia's best performing currency this year so far.

