POLL-Thai central bank seen holding rate at record low amid new virus wave

BANGKOK, April 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its key rate at a record low of 0.50% for an eight straight meeting on Wednesday to help the tourism-reliant economy amid a third wave of coronavirus infections, a Reuters poll showed.

While the latest outbreak has caused over 36,000 infections in a month and slowed domestic activity, increased exports, another key growth driver, have lent some support.

All 14 economists surveyed expect the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee to leave its one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 0.50% next week, with some noting it has little policy ammunition left.

The rate has been unchanged since mid-2020 after three cuts that year to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank said recently it was likely to cut its growth outlook after the new surge of infections. Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, however, said earlier this month that overall liquidity remained sufficient.

The BOT has said the limited policy space should be preserved to used at the most effective time.

"The policy should remain at 0.50% throughout the year as the economy still needs easy monetary policy," said Panundorn Aruneeniramarn, economist at Siam Commercial Bank.

"But why no further easing? That's because it won't help the economy much but add to a search for yield risk," he added.

Instead, the BOT will focus on targeted measures such as recently introduced ones worth 350 billion baht ($11.24 billion) in soft loans and a scheme to help debtors, analysts say

"The pricing of monetary policy is not an issue but its availability to where it is needed that needs to be addressed," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank.

($1 = 31.13 baht)

