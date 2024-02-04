POLL-Thai c.bank to hold rates until early 2025, but may cut earlier

By Anant Chandak

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Thailand will keep its key interest rate unchanged on this week and leave it there until early 2025, according to a majority of analysts polled by Reuters, while saying the first rate cut was more likely to come earlier than they expected.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the economy is in a "crisis" and has urged the central bank to cut rates at a time when inflation has been in negative territory for the last three months.

However, BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput recently told Reuters the economy was not in a crisis and the current policy rate was "broadly neutral", suggesting no change in monetary policy anytime soon.

All 27 economists in the Jan. 25-Feb. 2 Reuters poll expected the BOT to keep its benchmark one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 2.50% on Feb. 7, and over 70%, 18 of 25 respondents predicted no change in the rate this year.

"The central bank will keep its policy rate on hold at 2.50% at its February meeting despite the government's push for lower rates," said Krystal Tan, economist at ANZ.

"The hurdle for a dovish pivot is high for now, considering still robust private consumption, the government's planned fiscal stimulus as well as the BOT's desire to curb financial imbalances and preserve policy space."

Although eight of 15 economists who had forecasts for the first quarter of 2025 expected at least a quarter-point cut by end-March, the remaining seven predicted rates to be steady at 2.50%.

Still, when asked what is more likely on the timing of the first rate cut, around 85%, 11 of 13 economists, said it was more likely to come earlier than they expected rather than later.

That was despite inflation, which is currently in negative territory, is expected to return to the central bank's target range of 1%-3% next quarter, a separate Reuters survey showed.

Meanwhile, a patchy economic recovery in China, Thailand's largest trading partner, will impact the tourism dependent economy.

"There is a growing possibility the BOT may consider cutting the rate if the outturn for GDP disappoints ... The BOT's policy rate cuts may begin in Q4 2024," said Lalita Thienprasiddhi, head of macro research at Kasikorn Research Center.

"The tourism sector will remain the key driver for the Thai economy this year despite waning momentum...China's faltering economic growth may impact Thailand through declining exports and tourism receipts."

Sethaput said both growth and inflation forecasts for 2024 are lower than they were in November.

(Reporting by Anant Chandak; Polling by Devayani Sathyan; Editing by Hari Kishan, Jonathan Cable and Kim Coghill)

