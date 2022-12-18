POLL-Taiwan's export orders seen contracting at faster pace in Nov

*

Orders median forecast -11.2% y/y (prior month -6.3%)

Data due Tuesday, Dec. 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely contracted again in November, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as global demand for the island's technology-related goods cools and at a faster clip than the previous month.

The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists was for export orders to fall 11.2% from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged for a contraction of between 6.26% and 20%.

Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, fell 6.3% in October, dropping more severely than expected on weak consumer demand hit by inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes.

The government has predicted November's export orders to be between 14.5% and 17.6%, lower than those seen in the year-ago period.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc .

The data for November will be released on Tuesday.

