POLL-Taiwan Sept exports seen rising for 2nd month, inflation quickens

Exports median forecast +1% (prior month +2.6%)

Imports median forecast -3.15% (prior month -2.7%)

Balance median forecast $5.4 bln (prior month $5.98 bln)

CPI median forecast +0.53% y/y (prior month +0.43%)

Trade data due Monday, Oct 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

CPI data due Saturday, Oct 5, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely grew 1% in September from a year earlier, logging a second straight month of growth, according to a median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

The trade-reliant economy's exports unexpectedly gained in August, as strong demand for smartphones countered the effects of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The island's annual inflation rate likely accelerated to 0.53% in September from 0.43% in the previous month, the poll showed.

