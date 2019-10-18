POLL-Taiwan Sept export orders seen falling for 11th month but at slower pace

Stocks

Taiwan's export orders likely fell for an eleventh straight month in September but at a slower pace than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, as weak demand for electronics continued to hurt the growth outlook for the island's manufacturers.

Orders median forecast -4.9% y/y (prior month -8.3%)

Data due Monday, Oct 21, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to drop 4.9% from a year earlier. The forecasts ranged widely from a decline of 1.2% to a sharp drop of 10.05%.

Orders in August fell 8.3%, the most in five months, as tepid demand for smartphones outweighed an improving export outlook ahead of the peak year-end season for gadgets.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

