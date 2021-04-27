POLL-Taiwan seen growing at fastest pace in a decade in Q1

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWGDPP%3DECI

Preliminary Q1 GDP seen at 6.1% y/y (prior qtr +5.09%)

Data due Friday, April 30, after 4 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, April 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy is expected to have expanded at its fastest pace in a decade in the first quarter, a Reuters poll showed, as the trade-reliant island continued shaking off the pandemic's jolt with strong exports and rebounding consumer confidence.

Gross domestic product (GDP) likely expanded 6.1% in the January to March period compared to a year ago, according to the poll of 13 economists, after it grew 5.09% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As a key hub in the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc AAPL.O, Taiwan's economy has outperformed many of its regional peers during the COVID-19 pandemic as it benefited from robust demand for its tech exports, while also keeping cases at bay.

The 6.1% growth would be the fastest since the economy expanded 6.72% in the first quarter of 2011. Economists' forecasts for preliminary GDP data due on Friday varied widely from growth of 3.4% to as high as 6.83%.

Kung Ming-hsin, the head of Taiwan's economic planner, told Reuters last Friday the island's economic growth could reach 5% this year, driven by booming overseas demand for the island's tech products.

"The first quarter's performance is higher than expected, and by a wide margin," he said.

Exports in 2020 rose 4.9% to $345.28 billion, a record high by value for a single year.

Consumption this year is expected to grow 3.74%, the fastest pace in 17 years, the statistics agency said in February.

Last week, S&P Global Ratings said it saw Taiwan's economy growing a more modest but still strong 4.2% in 2021.

"Strong semiconductor demand from consumer electronics, office equipment, and automobiles is likely to continue anchoring economic growth," it said.

Taiwan's exports have benefited from the work-and-study from home trend around the world, which has boosted demand for laptops, tablets and other electronics made with components supplied by firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TWTSM.N.

Taiwan's largest trading partner China saw its economic recovery quicken sharply in the first quarter to record growth of 18.3% from last year's deep coronavirus slump.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

