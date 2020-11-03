POLL-Taiwan Oct exports seen rising for fourth month in row

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWCPIY%3DECI

Exports median forecast +4.2% (prior month +9.4%)

Imports median forecast -2.5% (prior month -5.4%)

Balance median forecast $5 bln (prior month $7.14 bln)

CPI median forecast -0.24% y/y (prior month -0.58%)

Trade due Monday, Nov 9, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

CPI due Thursday, Nov 5, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Nov 3(Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely rose for a fourth straight month in October, boosted by strong demand for the island's electronic goods as people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a median forecast of 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trends are a key gauge of demand for tech gadgets worldwide.

Forecasts ranged widely between a growth of 8.5% and a decline of 0.5% amid uncertainties over the outbreak that has disrupted global supply chains and sent major economies into recession.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic that has forced millions to work from home.

Product launches by vendors such as Apple AAPL.O ahead of the year-end shopping season also helped fuel the demand.

Exports were seen up 4.2%. In September, they jumped 9.4%, boosted again by Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL rushing to get in orders at Taiwanese firms before they had to comply with U.S. curbs that took effect last month.

Imports were seen down 2.5% last month, after falling 5.4% in September.

Trade data will be released on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to fall 0.24% from a year earlier, compared with a drop of 0.58% in September. Inflation data will be released on Thursday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

