POLL-Taiwan Oct export orders seen rising for 20th straight month

For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI

Orders median forecast 22% y/y (prior month +25.7%)

Data due Monday, Nov 22, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in October for the 20th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, buoyed by strong chip demand as the world emerges from the pandemic, while the year-end holiday shopping season also aided sentiment.

The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists expects export orders to jump 22% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 15.8% to as high as 29%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, leapt 25.7% year-on-year to $62.9 billion in September, a historic high and stronger than expected on demand for new smartphones and chips.

Taiwan's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TWTSM.N, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc AAPL.O.

The data for October will be released on Monday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.