POLL-Taiwan Oct export orders seen climbing for 8th straight month

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan's export orders likely rose in October for an eighth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay home.

Orders median forecast +8.2% y/y (prior month +9.9%)

Data due Friday, Nov 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in October for an eighth straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay home.

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to rise 8.2% from the same period last year. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 3.5% to as high as 11%.

Taiwan usually sees strong electronics orders in the third and fourth quarter ahead of the year-end holiday season when vendors launch smartphone models.

Orders in September rose 9.9% from last year, helped by strong global demand for the island's tech products, with Apple Inc AAPL.O rolling out a new iPhone.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

